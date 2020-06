Amenities

To protect the health and safety of our Renters and Scouts due to the coronavirus outbreak, we give you the option of doing a live video tour to get familiar with this apartment. Stay safe and healthy!



Renovated 3 bedroom 1 bathroom rental available in Manhattan Valley, next to Central Park, MorningSide Park and Columbia College. Prime area next to great dining and shopping options.



Need To Know:

- Fully Renovated



Unit Amenities:

- Dishwasher

- High Ceilings

- Voice Intercom

- Washer/Dryer in Unit

- Perfect for Roommates

- Stainless steel appliances



No Pets Allowed



