204 East 84th Street
Last updated June 17 2020 at 8:55 PM

204 East 84th Street

204 East 84th Street · (646) 624-9373
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

204 East 84th Street, New York, NY 10028
Upper East Side

Price and availability

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
elevator
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
granite counters
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
on-site laundry
Key Details:Black granite counter topsBlack granite tile kitchen floorsElevator in buildingFull size refrigeratorHigh ceilingsLaundry in buildingModern shaker style white cabinetsNew stainless steel appliancesNewly renovated kitchenwhite granite bathroom floors with subway tile wallsBuilding Details:Situated on East 84th Street between Second and Third Avenues, this is a charming elevator building featuring unique art deco ornamentation. Built in 1920, it has on-premises laundry, while many of the first-floor units offer generous outdoor space. With Whole Foods, Fairway, and many restaurants and bars close by, you wont have to go far to find quality food. For convenient travel, the 4, 5, 6, and Q trains are only a few blocks away.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 204 East 84th Street have any available units?
204 East 84th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 204 East 84th Street have?
Some of 204 East 84th Street's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 204 East 84th Street currently offering any rent specials?
204 East 84th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 204 East 84th Street pet-friendly?
No, 204 East 84th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 204 East 84th Street offer parking?
No, 204 East 84th Street does not offer parking.
Does 204 East 84th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 204 East 84th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 204 East 84th Street have a pool?
No, 204 East 84th Street does not have a pool.
Does 204 East 84th Street have accessible units?
No, 204 East 84th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 204 East 84th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 204 East 84th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
