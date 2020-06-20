204 East 84th Street

Amenities

on-site laundry granite counters recently renovated stainless steel elevator refrigerator

Unit Amenities granite counters refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities elevator on-site laundry

Key Details:Black granite counter topsBlack granite tile kitchen floorsElevator in buildingFull size refrigeratorHigh ceilingsLaundry in buildingModern shaker style white cabinetsNew stainless steel appliancesNewly renovated kitchenwhite granite bathroom floors with subway tile wallsBuilding Details:Situated on East 84th Street between Second and Third Avenues, this is a charming elevator building featuring unique art deco ornamentation. Built in 1920, it has on-premises laundry, while many of the first-floor units offer generous outdoor space. With Whole Foods, Fairway, and many restaurants and bars close by, you wont have to go far to find quality food. For convenient travel, the 4, 5, 6, and Q trains are only a few blocks away.