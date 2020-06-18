All apartments in New York
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:24 AM

200 East 66th Street

200 East 66th Street ·
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

200 East 66th Street, New York, NY 10065
Upper East Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit C-1605 · Avail. now

$16,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1865 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
gym
Unit Amenities
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
gym
parking
garage
"Rarely Available! Spacious and bright high floor home with 3 large ""Master Bedroom Suites"" and a ""Wood Burning Fireplace"" all set in a Full Service White Glove Landmarked Building! Enjoy south and north views from your large picture windows that offer power operated solar and black-out shades. This beautiful home has light amber solid hardwood floors, a windowed open California style kitchen with granite island and top of the line Viking Appliances, wine cooler and Miele washer/dryer for your added convenience. You'll find custom fitted closets and extra storage is available! Manhattan House offers exceptional services, a protected off street circular driveway, beautiful historic gardens, a roof top deck and party room, EXHALE, GYM and garage; and is located in the heart of Manhattan's East Side steps from the worlds finest shopping, restaurants and of course Central Park."

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 200 East 66th Street have any available units?
200 East 66th Street has a unit available for $16,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 200 East 66th Street have?
Some of 200 East 66th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 200 East 66th Street currently offering any rent specials?
200 East 66th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 200 East 66th Street pet-friendly?
No, 200 East 66th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 200 East 66th Street offer parking?
Yes, 200 East 66th Street does offer parking.
Does 200 East 66th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 200 East 66th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 200 East 66th Street have a pool?
No, 200 East 66th Street does not have a pool.
Does 200 East 66th Street have accessible units?
No, 200 East 66th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 200 East 66th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 200 East 66th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 200 East 66th Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

