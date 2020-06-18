200 East 66th Street ·

Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities gym parking garage

"Rarely Available! Spacious and bright high floor home with 3 large ""Master Bedroom Suites"" and a ""Wood Burning Fireplace"" all set in a Full Service White Glove Landmarked Building! Enjoy south and north views from your large picture windows that offer power operated solar and black-out shades. This beautiful home has light amber solid hardwood floors, a windowed open California style kitchen with granite island and top of the line Viking Appliances, wine cooler and Miele washer/dryer for your added convenience. You'll find custom fitted closets and extra storage is available! Manhattan House offers exceptional services, a protected off street circular driveway, beautiful historic gardens, a roof top deck and party room, EXHALE, GYM and garage; and is located in the heart of Manhattan's East Side steps from the worlds finest shopping, restaurants and of course Central Park."