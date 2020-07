Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel gym elevator

Unit Amenities dishwasher patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities doorman elevator gym lobby

No Board Approval! Available August 1! Large studio in full service building available for rent. This unique studio has it's own balcony and boasts city views. The renovated kitchen contains full size stainless steel appliances including a dishwasher. The bathroom has also been recently remodeled 200 E 36th Street is a centrally located full service coop in Murray Hill. The building has a 24 hour doorman, renovated lobby, gym and beautiful roof deck. Close to transportation, shopping and great restaurants. Call today for a private showing. All information is submitted subject to errors omissions change of price prior sale or lease or withdrawal without notice. All dimensions are approximate. For exact dimensions please hire your own architect or engineer