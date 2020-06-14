200 Bowery

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony elevator doorman

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities doorman elevator on-site laundry

This is the deal that you've been waiting to see!

Do you enjoy the lively energy that Nolita offers?

Location is just across from the New Museum. With convenient access to Delicious bakeries, amazing restaurants and shopping just steps away from your front door. Come home to your 2 bedroom with a proper living space featuring a separated eat in kitchen, 1 bathroom, all new paint, in the heart of Nolita. Great for entertainers and equally as great for those who wish to stay in to enjoy the comforts of their own homes. This is a wonderful home for the price and location.



-Available Now.

-New painted walls

-Private Balcony

-Laundry in building

-Elevator service

-Live in Superintendent

-No pets

-No smoking

-Pay Electricity



Dimensions:

Bedroom 1 (Right): 10'7'x6'4'

Bedroom 2 (Left): 8'10'x6'8'



Video:

https://youtu.be/csjqIfpN__0