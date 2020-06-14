All apartments in New York
Last updated June 11 2020 at 3:33 AM

200 Bowery

200 Bowery · (347) 921-2111
Location

200 Bowery, New York, NY 10012
NoLita

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3-A · Avail. now

$2,700

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
elevator
doorman
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
doorman
elevator
on-site laundry
This is the deal that you've been waiting to see!
Do you enjoy the lively energy that Nolita offers?
Location is just across from the New Museum. With convenient access to Delicious bakeries, amazing restaurants and shopping just steps away from your front door. Come home to your 2 bedroom with a proper living space featuring a separated eat in kitchen, 1 bathroom, all new paint, in the heart of Nolita. Great for entertainers and equally as great for those who wish to stay in to enjoy the comforts of their own homes. This is a wonderful home for the price and location.

-Available Now.
-New painted walls
-Private Balcony
-Laundry in building
-Elevator service
-Live in Superintendent
-No pets
-No smoking
-Pay Electricity

Dimensions:
Bedroom 1 (Right): 10'7'x6'4'
Bedroom 2 (Left): 8'10'x6'8'

Video:
https://youtu.be/csjqIfpN__0

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 200 Bowery have any available units?
200 Bowery has a unit available for $2,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 200 Bowery have?
Some of 200 Bowery's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and elevator. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 200 Bowery currently offering any rent specials?
200 Bowery isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 200 Bowery pet-friendly?
No, 200 Bowery is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 200 Bowery offer parking?
No, 200 Bowery does not offer parking.
Does 200 Bowery have units with washers and dryers?
No, 200 Bowery does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 200 Bowery have a pool?
No, 200 Bowery does not have a pool.
Does 200 Bowery have accessible units?
No, 200 Bowery does not have accessible units.
Does 200 Bowery have units with dishwashers?
No, 200 Bowery does not have units with dishwashers.
