2 ELLWOOD ST.

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors microwave recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities elevator gym on-site laundry

Virtual tour availableSun Drenched 2 bed in Charming, Tree-lined Enclave of Hudson HeightsUnit Details- Huge Living Space- Separate Eat-in Kitchen- Great Closets- Gut Renovated Kitchen- New hardwood Floor- Spacious Living RoomBuilding Details- Post war- Laundry Room- Elevator- On Site SuperPlease note there is no washer/dryer in unit but the building has a laundry room. Just 2 blocks from the A train. An amazing find, will not last long! Along Broadway are all the shops, Post Office, Fort Tryon Park, Starbucks, Planet Fitness.*Please note these photos may be our model unit and reflect of typical finishes and floor plan but actual apartment may differ. Please contact us for video/virtual tour of the actual unit.*