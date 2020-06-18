All apartments in New York
Last updated June 17 2020 at 2:20 AM

2 ELLWOOD ST.

2 Ellwood Street · No Longer Available
Location

2 Ellwood Street, New York, NY 10040
Washington Heights

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
gym
elevator
Virtual tour availableSun Drenched 2 bed in Charming, Tree-lined Enclave of Hudson HeightsUnit Details- Huge Living Space- Separate Eat-in Kitchen- Great Closets- Gut Renovated Kitchen- New hardwood Floor- Spacious Living RoomBuilding Details- Post war- Laundry Room- Elevator- On Site SuperPlease note there is no washer/dryer in unit but the building has a laundry room. Just 2 blocks from the A train. An amazing find, will not last long! Along Broadway are all the shops, Post Office, Fort Tryon Park, Starbucks, Planet Fitness.*Please note these photos may be our model unit and reflect of typical finishes and floor plan but actual apartment may differ. Please contact us for video/virtual tour of the actual unit.*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2 ELLWOOD ST. have any available units?
2 ELLWOOD ST. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 2 ELLWOOD ST. have?
Some of 2 ELLWOOD ST.'s amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2 ELLWOOD ST. currently offering any rent specials?
2 ELLWOOD ST. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2 ELLWOOD ST. pet-friendly?
No, 2 ELLWOOD ST. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 2 ELLWOOD ST. offer parking?
No, 2 ELLWOOD ST. does not offer parking.
Does 2 ELLWOOD ST. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2 ELLWOOD ST. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2 ELLWOOD ST. have a pool?
No, 2 ELLWOOD ST. does not have a pool.
Does 2 ELLWOOD ST. have accessible units?
No, 2 ELLWOOD ST. does not have accessible units.
Does 2 ELLWOOD ST. have units with dishwashers?
No, 2 ELLWOOD ST. does not have units with dishwashers.
