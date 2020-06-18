All apartments in New York
Last updated June 6 2020 at 10:43 PM

1980 Amsterdam Avenue

1980 Amsterdam Avenue · (212) 957-4100
Location

1980 Amsterdam Avenue, New York, NY 10032
Washington Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 6-B · Avail. now

$3,200

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
stainless steel
air conditioning
elevator
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
NOW available to SHOW !!! Be the first to experience 1980 Amsterdam Ave. in Washington Heights. This state of the art 2 bedroom / 1 bath corner apartment with a view that has to be seen offers brand new living in a elevator building with laundry. A stainless steel kitchen with dishwasher , built -in microwave , and Whirlpool appliance are the tip of the iceberg to this amazing apartment. Shaker cabinets , hardwood floors thru-out and beamed ceilings with recessed lighting add to the beauty of this space. Nest controlled central air in every room, floor to ceiling windows and exceptionally finished marble bath must be seen to be believed. Easy access to the 1, A and C trains make this perfectly placed building in this vibrant neighborhood a must see. Please contact the agent for viewing

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1980 Amsterdam Avenue have any available units?
1980 Amsterdam Avenue has a unit available for $3,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 1980 Amsterdam Avenue have?
Some of 1980 Amsterdam Avenue's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1980 Amsterdam Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1980 Amsterdam Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1980 Amsterdam Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1980 Amsterdam Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 1980 Amsterdam Avenue offer parking?
No, 1980 Amsterdam Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1980 Amsterdam Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1980 Amsterdam Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1980 Amsterdam Avenue have a pool?
No, 1980 Amsterdam Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1980 Amsterdam Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1980 Amsterdam Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1980 Amsterdam Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1980 Amsterdam Avenue has units with dishwashers.
