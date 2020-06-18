1980 Amsterdam Avenue

Amenities

NOW available to SHOW !!! Be the first to experience 1980 Amsterdam Ave. in Washington Heights. This state of the art 2 bedroom / 1 bath corner apartment with a view that has to be seen offers brand new living in a elevator building with laundry. A stainless steel kitchen with dishwasher , built -in microwave , and Whirlpool appliance are the tip of the iceberg to this amazing apartment. Shaker cabinets , hardwood floors thru-out and beamed ceilings with recessed lighting add to the beauty of this space. Nest controlled central air in every room, floor to ceiling windows and exceptionally finished marble bath must be seen to be believed. Easy access to the 1, A and C trains make this perfectly placed building in this vibrant neighborhood a must see. Please contact the agent for viewing