All apartments in New York
Find more places like 191 East 76th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
191 East 76th Street
Last updated June 11 2020 at 8:09 PM

191 East 76th Street

191 East 76th Street · (212) 470-5672
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
Upper East Side
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

191 East 76th Street, New York, NY 10075
Upper East Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
on-site laundry
1 Bed with Outoor Patio Large one bedroom in a pristine elevator building located on a beautiful tree-line block in a PRIME UPPER EAST SIDE location. This apartment features hardwood flooring throughout, a spacious living area for entertaining/dining, separate renovated kitchen with all high end cabinetry and stainless steel appliances including a dishwasher, abundant closet space including walk-in closet in bedroom, Queen sized bedroom, high ceilings, immaculate all white bathroom includes shower door - This apartment comes w/ private outdoor space - Already installed air conditioning in both the living room and bedroom. - Laundry Room in building Conveniently located to the 6 train, great restaurants and shop

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 191 East 76th Street have any available units?
191 East 76th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 191 East 76th Street have?
Some of 191 East 76th Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 191 East 76th Street currently offering any rent specials?
191 East 76th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 191 East 76th Street pet-friendly?
No, 191 East 76th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 191 East 76th Street offer parking?
No, 191 East 76th Street does not offer parking.
Does 191 East 76th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 191 East 76th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 191 East 76th Street have a pool?
No, 191 East 76th Street does not have a pool.
Does 191 East 76th Street have accessible units?
No, 191 East 76th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 191 East 76th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 191 East 76th Street has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 191 East 76th Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Larstrand
227 West 77th Street
New York, NY 10024
Aire
200 West 67th Street
New York, NY 10023
24 5th Ave
24 5th Avenue
New York, NY 10011
21 West Street
21 West St
New York, NY 10014
Avalon Clinton
515 W 52nd St
New York, NY 10019
222 W80
222 W 80th St
New York, NY 10024
Avalon Morningside Park
1 Morningside Dr
New York, NY 10027
Renoir House
225 E 63rd St
New York, NY 10065

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Dog Friendly ApartmentsNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideHell's Kitchen
ChelseaMidtown EastWashington Heights
HarlemEast Harlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity