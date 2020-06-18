191 East 76th Street

Amenities

1 Bed with Outoor Patio Large one bedroom in a pristine elevator building located on a beautiful tree-line block in a PRIME UPPER EAST SIDE location. This apartment features hardwood flooring throughout, a spacious living area for entertaining/dining, separate renovated kitchen with all high end cabinetry and stainless steel appliances including a dishwasher, abundant closet space including walk-in closet in bedroom, Queen sized bedroom, high ceilings, immaculate all white bathroom includes shower door - This apartment comes w/ private outdoor space - Already installed air conditioning in both the living room and bedroom. - Laundry Room in building Conveniently located to the 6 train, great restaurants and shop