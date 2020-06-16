184 Claremont Avenue

Amenities

This is a No Broker fee apartment.Beautifully gut renovated unit located in Morningside Height. This 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom apartment features hardwood floors, a spacious living room area, nicely renovated bathrooms, and ample amount of closet spaces. The kitchen features stainless steel appliances with granite countertop. The bedrooms can comfortably fit a full to queen size bed.Building features is nicely kept with an onsite super. Building is conveniently located a few blocks from Columbia University, minutes away from Riverbank state park, and near 1, A, B, C, D train. Building is also nearby laundromat and supermarket.Landlord offers 2-month free rent on 12-month lease. Area4727