184 Claremont Avenue
184 Claremont Avenue

184 Claremont Avenue · (347) 366-7172
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

184 Claremont Avenue, New York, NY 10027
Morningside Heights

Price and availability

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
elevator
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
This is a No Broker fee apartment.Beautifully gut renovated unit located in Morningside Height. This 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom apartment features hardwood floors, a spacious living room area, nicely renovated bathrooms, and ample amount of closet spaces. The kitchen features stainless steel appliances with granite countertop. The bedrooms can comfortably fit a full to queen size bed.Building features is nicely kept with an onsite super. Building is conveniently located a few blocks from Columbia University, minutes away from Riverbank state park, and near 1, A, B, C, D train. Building is also nearby laundromat and supermarket.Landlord offers 2-month free rent on 12-month lease. Area4727

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 184 Claremont Avenue have any available units?
184 Claremont Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 184 Claremont Avenue have?
Some of 184 Claremont Avenue's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 184 Claremont Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
184 Claremont Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 184 Claremont Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 184 Claremont Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 184 Claremont Avenue offer parking?
No, 184 Claremont Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 184 Claremont Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 184 Claremont Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 184 Claremont Avenue have a pool?
No, 184 Claremont Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 184 Claremont Avenue have accessible units?
No, 184 Claremont Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 184 Claremont Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 184 Claremont Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
