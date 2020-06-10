All apartments in New York
18 Desbrosses Street
18 Desbrosses Street

18 Desbrosses Street · (917) 940-0676
Location

18 Desbrosses Street, New York, NY 10013
Tribeca

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 5 · Avail. now

$13,995

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Boasting over 2,000 square feet of TriBeCa loft perfection, 18 Desbrosses will sweep you away from the moment you step into its sun-filled space. This meticulously renovated loft encompasses TriBeCa living at its finest with original details abound including exposed brick, original beams and actual pieces from the factory that this building once was. It is impossible not to feel how special this home truly is.

The layout of 18 Desbrosses is perfect for all your entertaining or family needs thanks to its open floorplan that encompasses a beautiful kitchen, oversized island, expansive living room, and separate dining/kids area. The oversized office space can be used as a third bedroom space or guest area if needed. Both bathrooms have dual vanities and ample storage.

Unit amenities include a full-size washer/dryer, top-of-the-line appliances, oversized bathrooms with a massive walk-in shower in the en-suite master bath, and much, much more.

Located in one of the most pristine areas of TriBeCa, this one is truly not to be missed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18 Desbrosses Street have any available units?
18 Desbrosses Street has a unit available for $13,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
Is 18 Desbrosses Street currently offering any rent specials?
18 Desbrosses Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18 Desbrosses Street pet-friendly?
No, 18 Desbrosses Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 18 Desbrosses Street offer parking?
No, 18 Desbrosses Street does not offer parking.
Does 18 Desbrosses Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 18 Desbrosses Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 18 Desbrosses Street have a pool?
No, 18 Desbrosses Street does not have a pool.
Does 18 Desbrosses Street have accessible units?
No, 18 Desbrosses Street does not have accessible units.
Does 18 Desbrosses Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 18 Desbrosses Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 18 Desbrosses Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 18 Desbrosses Street does not have units with air conditioning.
