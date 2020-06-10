18 Desbrosses Street

Amenities

Boasting over 2,000 square feet of TriBeCa loft perfection, 18 Desbrosses will sweep you away from the moment you step into its sun-filled space. This meticulously renovated loft encompasses TriBeCa living at its finest with original details abound including exposed brick, original beams and actual pieces from the factory that this building once was. It is impossible not to feel how special this home truly is.



The layout of 18 Desbrosses is perfect for all your entertaining or family needs thanks to its open floorplan that encompasses a beautiful kitchen, oversized island, expansive living room, and separate dining/kids area. The oversized office space can be used as a third bedroom space or guest area if needed. Both bathrooms have dual vanities and ample storage.



Unit amenities include a full-size washer/dryer, top-of-the-line appliances, oversized bathrooms with a massive walk-in shower in the en-suite master bath, and much, much more.



Located in one of the most pristine areas of TriBeCa, this one is truly not to be missed.