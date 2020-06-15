All apartments in New York
179 Grand Street
179 Grand Street

179 Grand Street · (201) 845-7300
Location

179 Grand Street, New York, NY 10013
Little Italy

Price and availability

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
elevator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
internet access
Luxurious , Newly Renovated Furnished 2 Bedroom

Fully furnished amazing 2 bedrooms
Located in the heart of NoLita, Grand corner of Mulberry St

The deluxe apartment features brand new chefs kitchen, separate classic NY living room, and marble engraved bathroom. It also includes a huge private terrace. The location, top of the line furnishings and impeccable details make this apartment a winner.

? Elevator
? Fully Furnished & Newly Renovated
? Spacious Private Terrace
? Hardwood floors
? Fully equipped kitchen with stainless steel appliances
? Dishwasher included
? Deluxe bathroom
? Plenty of natural light
? Linens & towels can be provided
? Cleaning service available
? Wireless high speed internet
? High definition cable TV
? 30-day minimum rental

NEIGHBORHOOD
NoLita is a dynamic area with variety of galleries, restaurants, nightlife and shopping, including specialty food vendors, the Hester Street Fair, and the Essex Street Market. The area is the epicenter of cultural events, such as the Tribeca Film Festival, the River to River Festival, and the friendly New Year Parade. Bordered by the East Village, Chinatown, Little Italy, and the Lower East Side. Less than 4 blocks to the J, NQR, BD short trains to all Downtown Manhattan activities, sightseeing and entertainment!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 179 Grand Street have any available units?
179 Grand Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 179 Grand Street have?
Some of 179 Grand Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 179 Grand Street currently offering any rent specials?
179 Grand Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 179 Grand Street pet-friendly?
No, 179 Grand Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 179 Grand Street offer parking?
No, 179 Grand Street does not offer parking.
Does 179 Grand Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 179 Grand Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 179 Grand Street have a pool?
No, 179 Grand Street does not have a pool.
Does 179 Grand Street have accessible units?
No, 179 Grand Street does not have accessible units.
Does 179 Grand Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 179 Grand Street has units with dishwashers.
