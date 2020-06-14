All apartments in New York
Find more places like
175 West 95th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
175 West 95th Street
Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:18 AM

175 West 95th Street

175 West 95th Street · (212) 518-3881
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
Upper West Side
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

175 West 95th Street, New York, NY 10025
Upper West Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 20C · Avail. now

$7,995

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
doorman
gym
parking
bike storage
garage
internet access
Video is available upon request.Welcome to this bright and spacious three bedroom two bathroom home. The oversized windows paired with the open south west exposure provide for great light in the apartment all day. Enjoy your own private 100+ sqft terrace and views of the Hudson River. The open kitchen includes custom cabinetry, white quartz countertops and Ann Sacks tiled back splash. Top of the line appliances such as Liebherr refrigerator, Miele dishwasher and Bertazzoni 6 burner stove complete this chef's kitchen. The bathrooms feature modern combination of stone and wood, custom vanities, and oil rubbed bronze fixtures. This home has wide plank oak floors, abundant custom built closet space, and a Bosch washer/dryer. 175 West 95 is a full service condominium offering a 24 hour doorman, a live-in super, bike storage, gym, playroom, and resident lounge with WiFi that leads to the beautifully landscaped outdoor space. This Condo is located on a beautiful tree lined street right between Central Park and Riverside Park. It is conveniently located close to many transportation alternatives such as 1,2,3,B,C trains as well as M96, M104, M106, M7, M11 busses. Grocery shopping is available at Whole Foods, The West Side Market and Trader Joe's. Available April 15.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 175 West 95th Street have any available units?
175 West 95th Street has a unit available for $7,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 175 West 95th Street have?
Some of 175 West 95th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 175 West 95th Street currently offering any rent specials?
175 West 95th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 175 West 95th Street pet-friendly?
No, 175 West 95th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 175 West 95th Street offer parking?
Yes, 175 West 95th Street does offer parking.
Does 175 West 95th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 175 West 95th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 175 West 95th Street have a pool?
No, 175 West 95th Street does not have a pool.
Does 175 West 95th Street have accessible units?
No, 175 West 95th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 175 West 95th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 175 West 95th Street has units with dishwashers.

Similar Listings

One Columbus Place
1 Columbus Avenue
New York, NY 10019
Hudson Crossing
400 W 37th St
New York, NY 10018
West 54th
505 W 54th St
New York, NY 10019
Beaux Arts
310 East 44th Street
New York, NY 10017
40 East 89th Street
40 East 89th Street
New York, NY 10128
600 Washington
600 Washington St
New York, NY 10014
88 Leonard
88 Leonard Street
New York, NY 10013
Sutton Marquis
417 East 57th Street
New York, NY 10022

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 BedroomsNew York Dog Friendly ApartmentsNew York Pet Friendly PlacesNew York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJNewark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJStaten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideHell's KitchenChelseaMidtown EastWashington HeightsHarlemEast Harlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New YorkColumbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic AcademyBarnard College