175 West 95th Street.

Video is available upon request.Welcome to this bright and spacious three bedroom two bathroom home. The oversized windows paired with the open south west exposure provide for great light in the apartment all day. Enjoy your own private 100+ sqft terrace and views of the Hudson River. The open kitchen includes custom cabinetry, white quartz countertops and Ann Sacks tiled back splash. Top of the line appliances such as Liebherr refrigerator, Miele dishwasher and Bertazzoni 6 burner stove complete this chef's kitchen. The bathrooms feature modern combination of stone and wood, custom vanities, and oil rubbed bronze fixtures. This home has wide plank oak floors, abundant custom built closet space, and a Bosch washer/dryer. 175 West 95 is a full service condominium offering a 24 hour doorman, a live-in super, bike storage, gym, playroom, and resident lounge with WiFi that leads to the beautifully landscaped outdoor space. This Condo is located on a beautiful tree lined street right between Central Park and Riverside Park. It is conveniently located close to many transportation alternatives such as 1,2,3,B,C trains as well as M96, M104, M106, M7, M11 busses. Grocery shopping is available at Whole Foods, The West Side Market and Trader Joe's. Available April 15.