All apartments in New York
Find more places like 168 West 86th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
168 West 86th Street
Last updated June 17 2020 at 12:06 AM

168 West 86th Street

168 West 86th Street · (347) 685-1115
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
Upper West Side
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

168 West 86th Street, New York, NY 10024
Upper West Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
doorman
elevator
bike storage
Video tour is available.Located directly in the heart of Manhattans Upper West Side, this sprawling Classic 6 apartment situated in a pre-war doorman building is a truly magnificent home. There are a total of 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms. There is an entry foyer with multiple coat closets. The large living flows seamlessly into the separate formal dining room. Both rooms boast over 11 feet high beamed ceilings and have southern facing exposure with good natural sunlight. The separate windowed Kitchen features stainless steel appliances, black granite countertops, a dishwasher, stone tile floors with ample cabinetry. The corner master bedroom has a marble en-suite bathroom and generous closet space. There is a washer and dryer in the closet off the hallway. There are beautiful hardwood floors, abundant closet and storage space throughout the apartment. Pets are welcome. Residents enjoy a 24-hour doorman, live-in superintendent, plus bike storage. Located in one of New York Citys best residential neighborhoods, this convenient location has easy access to boutique shops and fine restaurant dining. This residence has a close proximity to both Central and Riverside Parks with city transit close by.Advertised rent is net effective based on 1 month free on a 2 year lease.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 168 West 86th Street have any available units?
168 West 86th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 168 West 86th Street have?
Some of 168 West 86th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 168 West 86th Street currently offering any rent specials?
168 West 86th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 168 West 86th Street pet-friendly?
No, 168 West 86th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 168 West 86th Street offer parking?
No, 168 West 86th Street does not offer parking.
Does 168 West 86th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 168 West 86th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 168 West 86th Street have a pool?
No, 168 West 86th Street does not have a pool.
Does 168 West 86th Street have accessible units?
No, 168 West 86th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 168 West 86th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 168 West 86th Street has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 168 West 86th Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Gateway
389 South End Avenue
New York, NY 10280
777 6th Avenue
777 6th Ave
New York, NY 10001
The Capitol
776 Avenue of the Americas
New York, NY 10001
Henry Hall
515 West 38th Street
New York, NY 10018
303 East 83rd
303 E 83rd St
New York, NY 10028
Parc 77
50 W 77th St
New York, NY 10024
Riverbank
560 W 43rd St
New York, NY 10036
Park Towers South
315 W 57th St
New York, NY 10019

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Dog Friendly ApartmentsNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideHell's Kitchen
ChelseaMidtown EastWashington Heights
HarlemEast Harlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity