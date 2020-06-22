168 West 86th Street

Amenities

Video tour is available.Located directly in the heart of Manhattans Upper West Side, this sprawling Classic 6 apartment situated in a pre-war doorman building is a truly magnificent home. There are a total of 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms. There is an entry foyer with multiple coat closets. The large living flows seamlessly into the separate formal dining room. Both rooms boast over 11 feet high beamed ceilings and have southern facing exposure with good natural sunlight. The separate windowed Kitchen features stainless steel appliances, black granite countertops, a dishwasher, stone tile floors with ample cabinetry. The corner master bedroom has a marble en-suite bathroom and generous closet space. There is a washer and dryer in the closet off the hallway. There are beautiful hardwood floors, abundant closet and storage space throughout the apartment. Pets are welcome. Residents enjoy a 24-hour doorman, live-in superintendent, plus bike storage. Located in one of New York Citys best residential neighborhoods, this convenient location has easy access to boutique shops and fine restaurant dining. This residence has a close proximity to both Central and Riverside Parks with city transit close by.Advertised rent is net effective based on 1 month free on a 2 year lease.