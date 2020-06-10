167 East 61st Street

Amenities

Available both Unfurnished and Furnished Panoramic skyline views spanning across three exposures serve as the backdrop for this incomparable, duplex home. At approximately 3,250 square feet, this luxurious convertible four bedroom, four and a half bath residence boasts three private terraces, a custom designed interior and a gracious layout laid with wide plank, walnut floors.The entrance foyer leads way into the grand living/dining room that is perfectly suited as a spacious venue for entertaining guests or as a personal refuge from the city. A dramatic chandelier is the centerpiece of the dining area that has been completed with a gas fireplace and book-ended by two wet bars. The adjacent media room/den features its own private terrace and en-suite full bath allowing for a seamless conversion into a fourth bedroom.The great room also showcases an open chef's kitchen curated by Downsview to not only be elegant but also extremely functional. No detail has been overlooked through the thoughtful combination of Calcutta marble countertops/backsplash, a farmhouse sink, a walk-in pantry, and a suite of state of the art appliances including: a Sub-Zero fridge and wine cooler, a Wolf oven/range with a vented range hood, a Viking microwave, and a Miele dishwasher. The upper level of this home is completed with two well-proportioned bedrooms that each offer a full en-suite bath and abundant storage. One of the bedrooms can appeal to an array of needs as it can be creatively divided into a nursery, playroom, and/or au pair's room.Connected by a modern staircase, the lower level has been solely designated to the impressive master bedroom suite. The suite embodies luxurious living with a private West facing terrace, a custom built dressing room, a second gas fire place, and an unrivaled master bath. The five fixture master bathroom highlights a freestanding soaking tub, a multi-jet, steam shower, an antiqued mirror dual vanity and a custom crystal chandelier.Additional features include a laundry room with a vented Bosch washer/dryer set and a home automation system that integrates the surround sound system and the electronic shades.Enjoy living in the prestigious Upper East Side in a full service, white glove building that offers a commanding entrance presented by a two story waterfall. Residents benefit from the services of a 24-hour doorman/concierge, a new fitness center, onsite parking, a manicured garden, and private storage. The Upper East Side's reputation precedes it as being one of the most coveted neighborhoods in Manhattan with its close proximity to Central Park, endless upscale dining, shopping, and entertainment options.