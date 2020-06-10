All apartments in New York
Last updated May 8 2020 at 10:08 PM

167 East 61st Street

167 East 61st Street · (212) 381-3211
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

167 East 61st Street, New York, NY 10065
Upper East Side

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 19E · Avail. now

$23,000

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 5 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
gym
concierge
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
concierge
doorman
gym
on-site laundry
parking
garage
media room
Available both Unfurnished and Furnished Panoramic skyline views spanning across three exposures serve as the backdrop for this incomparable, duplex home. At approximately 3,250 square feet, this luxurious convertible four bedroom, four and a half bath residence boasts three private terraces, a custom designed interior and a gracious layout laid with wide plank, walnut floors.The entrance foyer leads way into the grand living/dining room that is perfectly suited as a spacious venue for entertaining guests or as a personal refuge from the city. A dramatic chandelier is the centerpiece of the dining area that has been completed with a gas fireplace and book-ended by two wet bars. The adjacent media room/den features its own private terrace and en-suite full bath allowing for a seamless conversion into a fourth bedroom.The great room also showcases an open chef's kitchen curated by Downsview to not only be elegant but also extremely functional. No detail has been overlooked through the thoughtful combination of Calcutta marble countertops/backsplash, a farmhouse sink, a walk-in pantry, and a suite of state of the art appliances including: a Sub-Zero fridge and wine cooler, a Wolf oven/range with a vented range hood, a Viking microwave, and a Miele dishwasher. The upper level of this home is completed with two well-proportioned bedrooms that each offer a full en-suite bath and abundant storage. One of the bedrooms can appeal to an array of needs as it can be creatively divided into a nursery, playroom, and/or au pair's room.Connected by a modern staircase, the lower level has been solely designated to the impressive master bedroom suite. The suite embodies luxurious living with a private West facing terrace, a custom built dressing room, a second gas fire place, and an unrivaled master bath. The five fixture master bathroom highlights a freestanding soaking tub, a multi-jet, steam shower, an antiqued mirror dual vanity and a custom crystal chandelier.Additional features include a laundry room with a vented Bosch washer/dryer set and a home automation system that integrates the surround sound system and the electronic shades.Enjoy living in the prestigious Upper East Side in a full service, white glove building that offers a commanding entrance presented by a two story waterfall. Residents benefit from the services of a 24-hour doorman/concierge, a new fitness center, onsite parking, a manicured garden, and private storage. The Upper East Side's reputation precedes it as being one of the most coveted neighborhoods in Manhattan with its close proximity to Central Park, endless upscale dining, shopping, and entertainment options.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 167 East 61st Street have any available units?
167 East 61st Street has a unit available for $23,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 167 East 61st Street have?
Some of 167 East 61st Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 167 East 61st Street currently offering any rent specials?
167 East 61st Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 167 East 61st Street pet-friendly?
No, 167 East 61st Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 167 East 61st Street offer parking?
Yes, 167 East 61st Street does offer parking.
Does 167 East 61st Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 167 East 61st Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 167 East 61st Street have a pool?
No, 167 East 61st Street does not have a pool.
Does 167 East 61st Street have accessible units?
No, 167 East 61st Street does not have accessible units.
Does 167 East 61st Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 167 East 61st Street has units with dishwashers.
