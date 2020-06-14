1660 Madison Ave

Amenities

on-site laundry garage recently renovated stainless steel doorman

Unit Amenities recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities doorman on-site laundry parking garage

*No Upfront Security Deposit!, Landlord accepts RHINO*



*Video tour available upon request*



Apartment 5H is a truly unique *Four Bedroom Apartment* with new renovations and amazing unobstructed views.



Welcome to The Heritage, South Harlem's most sought after luxury building complex nestled on the northeast corner of Central Park and Fifth Avenue.



Apartment features:

-Brand New Renovations

-Central Park Views

-Large Separate Galley Kitchen With Brand New Stainless Steel Appliances

-Over-Sized Living Room, Perfect For Entertaining

-Queen-Sized Bedrooms with closets

-Marble Finished Bathrooms

-Ample Closet Space Scattered Throughout

-Double-Paned Windows In Every Room



Building Features:

-24 Hour Doorman/Security Service

-Live-In Superintendent

-Laundry Facility

-Parking Garage



Neighborhood Features:

-Central Park as your backyard

-Museum Mile just a few blocks away

-Mount Sinai Hospital nearby

-Easy Access to Mass Transit East Or West

With The 2, 3 and 6 Trains

-Tons of Restaurants, CoffeeShops and Grocery Shopping on every corner



*Gross rent is $5000 with one month free on a 14 month lease*



*Pictures provided are of similar units in the building*