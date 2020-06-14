All apartments in New York
Last updated May 8 2020 at 10:08 PM

1660 Madison Ave

1660 Madison Avenue · (917) 935-5684
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1660 Madison Avenue, New York, NY 10029
East Harlem

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 5H · Avail. now

$4,642

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
doorman
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
doorman
on-site laundry
parking
garage
*No Upfront Security Deposit!, Landlord accepts RHINO*

*Video tour available upon request*

Apartment 5H is a truly unique *Four Bedroom Apartment* with new renovations and amazing unobstructed views.

Welcome to The Heritage, South Harlem's most sought after luxury building complex nestled on the northeast corner of Central Park and Fifth Avenue.

Apartment features:
-Brand New Renovations
-Central Park Views
-Large Separate Galley Kitchen With Brand New Stainless Steel Appliances
-Over-Sized Living Room, Perfect For Entertaining
-Queen-Sized Bedrooms with closets
-Marble Finished Bathrooms
-Ample Closet Space Scattered Throughout
-Double-Paned Windows In Every Room

Building Features:
-24 Hour Doorman/Security Service
-Live-In Superintendent
-Laundry Facility
-Parking Garage

Neighborhood Features:
-Central Park as your backyard
-Museum Mile just a few blocks away
-Mount Sinai Hospital nearby
-Easy Access to Mass Transit East Or West
With The 2, 3 and 6 Trains
-Tons of Restaurants, CoffeeShops and Grocery Shopping on every corner

*Gross rent is $5000 with one month free on a 14 month lease*

*Pictures provided are of similar units in the building*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1660 Madison Ave have any available units?
1660 Madison Ave has a unit available for $4,642 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 1660 Madison Ave have?
Some of 1660 Madison Ave's amenities include on-site laundry, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1660 Madison Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1660 Madison Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1660 Madison Ave pet-friendly?
No, 1660 Madison Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 1660 Madison Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1660 Madison Ave does offer parking.
Does 1660 Madison Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1660 Madison Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1660 Madison Ave have a pool?
No, 1660 Madison Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1660 Madison Ave have accessible units?
No, 1660 Madison Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1660 Madison Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1660 Madison Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
