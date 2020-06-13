All apartments in New York
160 Leroy Street
Last updated June 9 2020 at 4:39 PM

160 Leroy Street

160 Leroy Street · (917) 443-4347
New York
West Village
1 Bedrooms
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
Location

160 Leroy Street, New York, NY 10014
West Village

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit S-11C · Avail. now

$18,333

2 Bed · 3 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
sauna
yoga
Highest floor 2-bedroom, 2.5 bathroom with spectacular Hudson River views. 1,644 SF / 153 SM with 70 linear feet of glass, 11-foot ceilings, 5 major art walls and unrivaled amenities. Conceptualized by Ian Schrager and designed by Herzog & de Meuron. A truly spectacular home.

Apartment features:
Semi private landing with only 2 apartments per floor. 12-inch wide-plank Scandinavian Larchwood floors throughout, floor-to-ceiling windows and 11 -foot ceilings. The oversized great room sits at the perfect elevation above the Hudson River and offers unobstructed River views all the way to The Statue of Liberty. The powder room is paneled in Scandinavian Larchwood and finished with a custom vanity. Bulthaup kitchen with Larchwood cabinets, Sivec marble slab countertops, backsplash and breakfast bar. All appliances are fully integrated and include a Sub-zero refrigerator, Gaggenau cooktop, Wolf steam oven, Miele dishwasher, Sub-Zero wine refrigerator and a Miele coffee station. The master bedroom suite with Hudson River views has a dressing area and an oversized walk-in closet. The windowed en-suite master bath is fully clad in Sivec marble and offers a wet room with an oversized shower and Kaldewei soaking tub, double vanity and radiant heated floors. The large second bedroom is sun flooded and offers open Eastern views over the West Village. The en-suite 2nd bathroom has hand selected travertine stone walls, a large stall shower and a custom vanity with an integrated corian sink.

California closets throughout the apartment. Motorized white solar shades in every room plus blackouts in both bedrooms. All lighting is on a dimming system plus multiple HVAC system zones. Vented washer and dryer. Triple pane windows with UVB/UVA protected glass. No pets. Separate storage room included.

Building Features:
A private cobblestone driveway, lush landscaped park by Madison Cox, professional spa with 70-foot pool, whirlpool, fitness center, yoga/pilates studio, steam room, sauna, massage room, club house with catering kitchen and a children's play room. 160 Leroy is situated on a cobblestone street in the heart of the West Village and is conveniently located across from The Hudson River Park and bike paths, steps to The Highline Park, Meatpacking District, home of the Whitney Museum, fabled Bleecker Street, and some of the city's best shopping and restaurants.

NET EFFECTIVE RENT ADVERTISED. The advertised rent represents the NER on a 12 month lease with 1 month free. Gross rent $20,000.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 160 Leroy Street have any available units?
160 Leroy Street has a unit available for $18,333 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 160 Leroy Street have?
Some of 160 Leroy Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 160 Leroy Street currently offering any rent specials?
160 Leroy Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 160 Leroy Street pet-friendly?
No, 160 Leroy Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 160 Leroy Street offer parking?
Yes, 160 Leroy Street does offer parking.
Does 160 Leroy Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 160 Leroy Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 160 Leroy Street have a pool?
Yes, 160 Leroy Street has a pool.
Does 160 Leroy Street have accessible units?
No, 160 Leroy Street does not have accessible units.
Does 160 Leroy Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 160 Leroy Street has units with dishwashers.
