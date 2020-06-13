160 Leroy Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool garage hot tub sauna yoga

Highest floor 2-bedroom, 2.5 bathroom with spectacular Hudson River views. 1,644 SF / 153 SM with 70 linear feet of glass, 11-foot ceilings, 5 major art walls and unrivaled amenities. Conceptualized by Ian Schrager and designed by Herzog & de Meuron. A truly spectacular home.



Apartment features:

Semi private landing with only 2 apartments per floor. 12-inch wide-plank Scandinavian Larchwood floors throughout, floor-to-ceiling windows and 11 -foot ceilings. The oversized great room sits at the perfect elevation above the Hudson River and offers unobstructed River views all the way to The Statue of Liberty. The powder room is paneled in Scandinavian Larchwood and finished with a custom vanity. Bulthaup kitchen with Larchwood cabinets, Sivec marble slab countertops, backsplash and breakfast bar. All appliances are fully integrated and include a Sub-zero refrigerator, Gaggenau cooktop, Wolf steam oven, Miele dishwasher, Sub-Zero wine refrigerator and a Miele coffee station. The master bedroom suite with Hudson River views has a dressing area and an oversized walk-in closet. The windowed en-suite master bath is fully clad in Sivec marble and offers a wet room with an oversized shower and Kaldewei soaking tub, double vanity and radiant heated floors. The large second bedroom is sun flooded and offers open Eastern views over the West Village. The en-suite 2nd bathroom has hand selected travertine stone walls, a large stall shower and a custom vanity with an integrated corian sink.



California closets throughout the apartment. Motorized white solar shades in every room plus blackouts in both bedrooms. All lighting is on a dimming system plus multiple HVAC system zones. Vented washer and dryer. Triple pane windows with UVB/UVA protected glass. No pets. Separate storage room included.



Building Features:

A private cobblestone driveway, lush landscaped park by Madison Cox, professional spa with 70-foot pool, whirlpool, fitness center, yoga/pilates studio, steam room, sauna, massage room, club house with catering kitchen and a children's play room. 160 Leroy is situated on a cobblestone street in the heart of the West Village and is conveniently located across from The Hudson River Park and bike paths, steps to The Highline Park, Meatpacking District, home of the Whitney Museum, fabled Bleecker Street, and some of the city's best shopping and restaurants.



NET EFFECTIVE RENT ADVERTISED. The advertised rent represents the NER on a 12 month lease with 1 month free. Gross rent $20,000.