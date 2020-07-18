All apartments in New York
1591 1st Ave

1591 1st Avenue · (347) 283-8108
Location

1591 1st Avenue, New York, NY 10028
Upper East Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 1 bath, $3445 · Avail. now

$3,445

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

hardwood floors
dogs allowed
stainless steel
some paid utils
microwave
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
microwave
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Good size 2 bedroom unit on a tree-lined! - Property Id: 314750

This features a kitchen with stainless steel appliances, tiled bathroom, hardwood floors, high ceilings, wide windows ensuring plenty of natural light, Recessed lighting, closet space, and more!

The building is close to transportation, markets, shops, and more.

To view this unit and other apartments I have in the neighborhood, please contact me to schedule an appointment.
Property Id 314750

(RLNE5937774)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1591 1st Ave have any available units?
1591 1st Ave has a unit available for $3,445 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 1591 1st Ave have?
Some of 1591 1st Ave's amenities include hardwood floors, dogs allowed, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1591 1st Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1591 1st Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1591 1st Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1591 1st Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1591 1st Ave offer parking?
No, 1591 1st Ave does not offer parking.
Does 1591 1st Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1591 1st Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1591 1st Ave have a pool?
No, 1591 1st Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1591 1st Ave have accessible units?
No, 1591 1st Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1591 1st Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1591 1st Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
