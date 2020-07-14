All apartments in New York
Last updated July 9 2020 at 7:27 PM

148 East 19th Street

148 East 19th Street · (212) 317-7873
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

148 East 19th Street, New York, NY 10003
Gramercy Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 3C · Avail. now

$4,150

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
stainless steel
walk in closets
elevator
concierge
Unit Amenities
extra storage
furnished
in unit laundry
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
concierge
doorman
elevator
hot tub
NEW NO FEE LISTING! GRAM PK 1BR + LOFT! AVAILABLE SHORT-TERM/FURNISHED, LONG-TERM/UNFURNISHED!Rarely available for rent, this chic, mint-condition one bedroom + large loft is perfect for all of your living needs! It is ideally located in an idyllic Gramercy neighborhood between Union Square and Flatiron, a half a block off Irving Place and one block from Gramercy Park!Upon entering the spacious foyer, you will be wowed by this unique corner unit and its many special features, from its beautiful Brazilian walnut floors to its soaring nearly 15' ceilings, with oversized windows throughout. A delight to behold! Your eyes will then be drawn to the open and windowed chef's kitchen with Scavolini Crystal colored glass and stainless cabinetry, Miele and Subzero appliances (including washer and dryer!), Blanco deep undermount sink with Dornbracht fixtures and attractive Caesarstone counters with glass tile backsplash. The apartment also contains a luxurious spa bathroom with Kohler tub, Hansgrohe Raindance showerhead and fixtures, Lanifex vanity, Toto toilet, beautiful stone tilework and Stelpro heating unit, ideal for those cold winter days. The queen-sized bedroom has nearly 9' ceilings and contains a large walk-in closet. The equally large loft space above has 5'8 ceilings, and is ideal for a share, guest, workspace or extra storage!A recent condominium conversion opened in 2012, Gramercy 19 is a boutique elevator condominium with lovely common roofdeck and video intercom and virtual doorman concierge system for package deliveries and additional security. It is located on East 19th Street between Irving Place and Third Avenue, which was coined Block Beautiful over 100 years ago and has borne that name ever since!This singular neighborhood is the heart of Gramercy, long home to artists and writers of every ilk, and now home to some of the best and finest shopping, dining and strolling that the City has to offer and convenient to all transportation. La Dolce Vita in Manhattan!NO FEE FOR SHORT-TERM OR LONG-TERM TENANT!SHARES ARE OK AND PETS WOULD BE CONSIDERED!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 148 East 19th Street have any available units?
148 East 19th Street has a unit available for $4,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 148 East 19th Street have?
Some of 148 East 19th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 148 East 19th Street currently offering any rent specials?
148 East 19th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 148 East 19th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 148 East 19th Street is pet friendly.
Does 148 East 19th Street offer parking?
No, 148 East 19th Street does not offer parking.
Does 148 East 19th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 148 East 19th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 148 East 19th Street have a pool?
No, 148 East 19th Street does not have a pool.
Does 148 East 19th Street have accessible units?
No, 148 East 19th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 148 East 19th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 148 East 19th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
