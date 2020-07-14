148 East 19th Street

Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly stainless steel walk in closets elevator concierge

Unit Amenities extra storage furnished in unit laundry walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly concierge doorman elevator hot tub

NEW NO FEE LISTING! GRAM PK 1BR + LOFT! AVAILABLE SHORT-TERM/FURNISHED, LONG-TERM/UNFURNISHED!Rarely available for rent, this chic, mint-condition one bedroom + large loft is perfect for all of your living needs! It is ideally located in an idyllic Gramercy neighborhood between Union Square and Flatiron, a half a block off Irving Place and one block from Gramercy Park!Upon entering the spacious foyer, you will be wowed by this unique corner unit and its many special features, from its beautiful Brazilian walnut floors to its soaring nearly 15' ceilings, with oversized windows throughout. A delight to behold! Your eyes will then be drawn to the open and windowed chef's kitchen with Scavolini Crystal colored glass and stainless cabinetry, Miele and Subzero appliances (including washer and dryer!), Blanco deep undermount sink with Dornbracht fixtures and attractive Caesarstone counters with glass tile backsplash. The apartment also contains a luxurious spa bathroom with Kohler tub, Hansgrohe Raindance showerhead and fixtures, Lanifex vanity, Toto toilet, beautiful stone tilework and Stelpro heating unit, ideal for those cold winter days. The queen-sized bedroom has nearly 9' ceilings and contains a large walk-in closet. The equally large loft space above has 5'8 ceilings, and is ideal for a share, guest, workspace or extra storage!A recent condominium conversion opened in 2012, Gramercy 19 is a boutique elevator condominium with lovely common roofdeck and video intercom and virtual doorman concierge system for package deliveries and additional security. It is located on East 19th Street between Irving Place and Third Avenue, which was coined Block Beautiful over 100 years ago and has borne that name ever since!This singular neighborhood is the heart of Gramercy, long home to artists and writers of every ilk, and now home to some of the best and finest shopping, dining and strolling that the City has to offer and convenient to all transportation. La Dolce Vita in Manhattan!NO FEE FOR SHORT-TERM OR LONG-TERM TENANT!SHARES ARE OK AND PETS WOULD BE CONSIDERED!