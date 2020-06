Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities elevator gym parking garage

Truly gorgeous three bedroom home in prestigious Upper West side luxury residential tower. Full service building has modern amenities such as large balconies affording stunning city, Central Park and Hudson River views. All apartments come equipped with a dishwasher and microwave, many units also have stainless steel appliances and Bosch washer/dryers. Lessees receive a generously discounted membership to New York Health & Racquet Club and complimentary access to fitness center. Call Ko today for a private viewing at a time of your convenience (929)-408-8354. Looking forward to helping you! mpg864404