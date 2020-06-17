133 E 17TH ST.

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors stainless steel elevator fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors stainless steel Property Amenities elevator on-site laundry

showings by appointment daily, please inquire for an appointmentDon't miss out on this beautiful 1 Bed in one of NYC's most desired neighborhoods!!This stunning apartment features great living space, good light, ample storage space, high ceilings and beautiful hardwood floors. The open kitchen features great space and white cabinets, and gives a welcoming feeling of an open concept- Living/Dining! Deals like this do not come up oftenThis apartment sits in a great elevator building with on-site laundry and an awesome live in super!This is a absolutely spectacular location with two of the best parks in the world right outside your door (Gramercy Park, and Union SQ Park)***AREA*** Dear Irving, The Stand, Friend of the Farmer, Trader Joe's, Ippudo, Momofuku, Artichoke, Milk Bar, East Village Cinemas ***TRANSIT*** L, 4, 5, 6, N, Q, R Trains AND M101, M102, M103, M14 Bus!IMPORTANT NOTE* If you are planning on moving in the next 15 days please put URGENT in the subject of the email or state this in a voicemail in order to have your inquiry handled with priority.Photos are of an identical unit in the same building. Available unit has stainless steel appliances. Unit will be delivered unfurnished. anchornyc1140281