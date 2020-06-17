All apartments in New York
New York, NY
133 E 17TH ST.
Last updated June 8 2020 at 8:12 AM

133 E 17TH ST.

133 East 17th Street · (609) 709-9560
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

133 East 17th Street, New York, NY 10003
Gramercy Park

Price and availability

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
stainless steel
elevator
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
on-site laundry
showings by appointment daily, please inquire for an appointmentDon't miss out on this beautiful 1 Bed in one of NYC's most desired neighborhoods!!This stunning apartment features great living space, good light, ample storage space, high ceilings and beautiful hardwood floors. The open kitchen features great space and white cabinets, and gives a welcoming feeling of an open concept- Living/Dining! Deals like this do not come up oftenThis apartment sits in a great elevator building with on-site laundry and an awesome live in super!This is a absolutely spectacular location with two of the best parks in the world right outside your door (Gramercy Park, and Union SQ Park)***AREA*** Dear Irving, The Stand, Friend of the Farmer, Trader Joe's, Ippudo, Momofuku, Artichoke, Milk Bar, East Village Cinemas ***TRANSIT*** L, 4, 5, 6, N, Q, R Trains AND M101, M102, M103, M14 Bus!IMPORTANT NOTE* If you are planning on moving in the next 15 days please put URGENT in the subject of the email or state this in a voicemail in order to have your inquiry handled with priority.Photos are of an identical unit in the same building. Available unit has stainless steel appliances. Unit will be delivered unfurnished. anchornyc1140281

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 133 E 17TH ST. have any available units?
133 E 17TH ST. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 133 E 17TH ST. have?
Some of 133 E 17TH ST.'s amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 133 E 17TH ST. currently offering any rent specials?
133 E 17TH ST. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 133 E 17TH ST. pet-friendly?
No, 133 E 17TH ST. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 133 E 17TH ST. offer parking?
No, 133 E 17TH ST. does not offer parking.
Does 133 E 17TH ST. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 133 E 17TH ST. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 133 E 17TH ST. have a pool?
No, 133 E 17TH ST. does not have a pool.
Does 133 E 17TH ST. have accessible units?
No, 133 E 17TH ST. does not have accessible units.
Does 133 E 17TH ST. have units with dishwashers?
No, 133 E 17TH ST. does not have units with dishwashers.
