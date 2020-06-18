131 East 83rd Street

Amenities

To view an interactive 3D virtual tour visit our site at urbanebrokerage.com131 East 83rd Street is a mid-rise Art Deco loft building that was originally built in 1925. The building is located between Lexington and Park Avenue.The neighborhood is host to Museum Mile where you will find the Metropolitan Museum of Art, The Guggenheim, and many other Museums. It is also host to Central Park, Fine Dining, Cafes, Major Retail, night entertainment, The Lexington Avenue Subway Hub and the new second avenue subway.The building is features an elevator, laundry facilities, and has brand new renovated common areas.The unit is a bi level modern studio.It features a large foyer, hardwood floors, modern kitchen, high ceilings, gushing natural light and abundant closet space. The landlord is offering 1 month free making the net effective rent $2470 per month. Urbane1198