May 30 2020

131 East 83rd Street

131 East 83rd Street · (617) 894-0550
Location

131 East 83rd Street, New York, NY 10028
Upper East Side

Price and availability

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
elevator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
on-site laundry
To view an interactive 3D virtual tour visit our site at urbanebrokerage.com131 East 83rd Street is a mid-rise Art Deco loft building that was originally built in 1925. The building is located between Lexington and Park Avenue.The neighborhood is host to Museum Mile where you will find the Metropolitan Museum of Art, The Guggenheim, and many other Museums. It is also host to Central Park, Fine Dining, Cafes, Major Retail, night entertainment, The Lexington Avenue Subway Hub and the new second avenue subway.The building is features an elevator, laundry facilities, and has brand new renovated common areas.The unit is a bi level modern studio.It features a large foyer, hardwood floors, modern kitchen, high ceilings, gushing natural light and abundant closet space. The landlord is offering 1 month free making the net effective rent $2470 per month. Urbane1198

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 131 East 83rd Street have any available units?
131 East 83rd Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 131 East 83rd Street have?
Some of 131 East 83rd Street's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 131 East 83rd Street currently offering any rent specials?
131 East 83rd Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 131 East 83rd Street pet-friendly?
No, 131 East 83rd Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 131 East 83rd Street offer parking?
No, 131 East 83rd Street does not offer parking.
Does 131 East 83rd Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 131 East 83rd Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 131 East 83rd Street have a pool?
No, 131 East 83rd Street does not have a pool.
Does 131 East 83rd Street have accessible units?
No, 131 East 83rd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 131 East 83rd Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 131 East 83rd Street has units with dishwashers.
