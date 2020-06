Amenities

recently renovated

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities

Newly renovated 2 Bed 2 Bath (Convertible 3 bed) available for immediate move in. The building is located on a highly desirable block in the east village between Second and Third Avenues. The unit provides plenty of room, great closet space, light and layout. N, R, 4, 5, and 6 subway lines.