129 1st Avenue

Amenities
Welcome home to this MASSIVE apartment in the East Village with tons of space, private balcony, and a dishwasher.
APARTMENT FEATURES:
- Private outdoor space
- Spacious living that fits a 4 person couch
- Room for dining table
- Each bedroom fits a queen bed and has a closet and window
- Stainless steel appliances including dishwasher
- Quiet space facing North and South and takes up the entire length of the whole floor
- Intercom system
- Pet-friendly
- Great super
- Located on the third floor
NEIGHBORHOOD FEATURES:
- Amazing restaurants and nightlife
- A few blocks to the major train lines (L, 6, N/R/W)
- Laundry one block away
DEAL FEATURES:
- $3,116 is Net Effective price based on 1 month free rent on a 12 month lease. Monthly rent price is $3,400.
