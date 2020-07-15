129 1st Avenue

Amenities

Welcome home to this MASSIVE apartment in the East Village with tons of space, private balcony, and a dishwasher.



APARTMENT FEATURES:

- Private outdoor space

- Spacious living that fits a 4 person couch

- Room for dining table

- Each bedroom fits a queen bed and has a closet and window

- Stainless steel appliances including dishwasher

- Quiet space facing North and South and takes up the entire length of the whole floor

- Intercom system

- Pet-friendly

- Great super

- Located on the third floor



NEIGHBORHOOD FEATURES:

- Amazing restaurants and nightlife

- A few blocks to the major train lines (L, 6, N/R/W)

- Laundry one block away



DEAL FEATURES:

- $3,116 is Net Effective price based on 1 month free rent on a 12 month lease. Monthly rent price is $3,400.



EMAIL WITH:

- The start date you need

- Contact name and number



Quick and easy approval. Contact us today.