129 1st Avenue
Last updated July 14 2020 at 11:35 PM

129 1st Avenue

129 1st Ave · (646) 737-9525
Location

129 1st Ave, New York, NY 10003
East Village

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3B · Avail. now

$3,116

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

Please kindly read through the entire listing for the best customer service.

Welcome home to this MASSIVE apartment in the East Village with tons of space, private balcony, and a dishwasher.

APARTMENT FEATURES:
- Private outdoor space
- Spacious living that fits a 4 person couch
- Room for dining table
- Each bedroom fits a queen bed and has a closet and window
- Stainless steel appliances including dishwasher
- Quiet space facing North and South and takes up the entire length of the whole floor
- Intercom system
- Pet-friendly
- Great super
- Located on the third floor

NEIGHBORHOOD FEATURES:
- Amazing restaurants and nightlife
- A few blocks to the major train lines (L, 6, N/R/W)
- Laundry one block away

DEAL FEATURES:
- $3,116 is Net Effective price based on 1 month free rent on a 12 month lease. Monthly rent price is $3,400.

EMAIL WITH:
- The start date you need
- Contact name and number

Quick and easy approval. Contact us today.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

