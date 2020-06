Amenities

One bedroom apartment in a Prewar on a great block between Lexington and Park Avenues. Two blocks to Central Park and close to all transportation. The apartment features high ceilings, excellent light, dishwasher, quiet and only one flight uplocated West of Lexington Ave. short walk to 86th St. 4,5,6 subway. Exposed brick in Living Room and Bedroom. Decorative fireplace. High Ceilings and hardwood floors. Lots of sunlight. Pets ok. ONLY ONE FLIGHT UP!