120 East 86th Street

Amenities

in unit laundry elevator media room

Unit Amenities in unit laundry Property Amenities elevator media room

A spacious pre-war two bedroom conveniently located on E. 86th Street, west of Lexington Avenue in an elevator building. The apartment offers a long entrance foyer, generously proportioned rooms with 10' ceilings, and a windowed kitchen equipped with your own washer/dryer. Deep closets offer ample storage in each bedroom. The apartment faces the rear of the building with a southern exposure and is very quiet. Every convenience is literally at your doorstep from the 4,5,6,Q trains, to Whole Foods, and Central Park is two and a half blocks away. The apartment is available for an immediate move-in following co-op approval.,A spacious pre-war two bedroom conveniently located on 86th Street west of Lexington Avenue in an elevator building. The apartment offers a long entrance foyer, generously proportioned rooms with 10' ceilings, and a windowed kitchen equipped with your own washer/dryer. Deep closets offer ample storage in each bedroom. The apartment faces the rear of the building with a southern exposure and is very quiet. Every convenience is literally at your doorstep from the 4,5,6,Q trains to Whole Foods, Fairway, restaurants, shops, movie theaters, and bookstores Did we mention Central Park is two and a half blocks away? The apartment is available for an immediate move-in following coop approval.