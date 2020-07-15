All apartments in New York
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:21 PM

120 East 86th Street

120 East 86th Street · (212) 913-9062
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

120 East 86th Street, New York, NY 10028
Upper East Side

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 4-D · Avail. now

$4,250

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
elevator
media room
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
elevator
media room
A spacious pre-war two bedroom conveniently located on E. 86th Street, west of Lexington Avenue in an elevator building. The apartment offers a long entrance foyer, generously proportioned rooms with 10' ceilings, and a windowed kitchen equipped with your own washer/dryer. Deep closets offer ample storage in each bedroom. The apartment faces the rear of the building with a southern exposure and is very quiet. Every convenience is literally at your doorstep from the 4,5,6,Q trains, to Whole Foods, and Central Park is two and a half blocks away. The apartment is available for an immediate move-in following co-op approval.,A spacious pre-war two bedroom conveniently located on 86th Street west of Lexington Avenue in an elevator building. The apartment offers a long entrance foyer, generously proportioned rooms with 10' ceilings, and a windowed kitchen equipped with your own washer/dryer. Deep closets offer ample storage in each bedroom. The apartment faces the rear of the building with a southern exposure and is very quiet. Every convenience is literally at your doorstep from the 4,5,6,Q trains to Whole Foods, Fairway, restaurants, shops, movie theaters, and bookstores Did we mention Central Park is two and a half blocks away? The apartment is available for an immediate move-in following coop approval.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 120 East 86th Street have any available units?
120 East 86th Street has a unit available for $4,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
Is 120 East 86th Street currently offering any rent specials?
120 East 86th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 120 East 86th Street pet-friendly?
No, 120 East 86th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 120 East 86th Street offer parking?
No, 120 East 86th Street does not offer parking.
Does 120 East 86th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 120 East 86th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 120 East 86th Street have a pool?
No, 120 East 86th Street does not have a pool.
Does 120 East 86th Street have accessible units?
No, 120 East 86th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 120 East 86th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 120 East 86th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 120 East 86th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 120 East 86th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
