120 East 83rd Street

Available June 15th! Spacious Pre-War, turn-key studio apartment with soaring 10 ft. ceilings, very easily converted to a one bedroom! Every inch of the apartment has been newly renovated and the brick walls have been exposed. The kitchen and bath are also renovated with granite countertops, top of the line stainless steel appliances and sleek slate tiles. The location is superb and a stones throw to shops, transportation (4, 5 and 6 subway lines), cross-town buses, nightlife and restaurants, Central Park and the Met.



Well kept boutique pre-war elevator building on a beautiful tree lined street. Building amenities include a shared Private Garden and Laundry. Board package and interview required. Sorry, no dogs.