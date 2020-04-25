All apartments in New York
Last updated June 2 2020 at 9:18 PM

120 East 83rd Street

120 East 83rd Street · (201) 400-9259
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

120 East 83rd Street, New York, NY 10028
Upper East Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Studio

Unit 2-A · Avail. now

$2,400

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
elevator
Unit Amenities
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
Available June 15th! Spacious Pre-War, turn-key studio apartment with soaring 10 ft. ceilings, very easily converted to a one bedroom! Every inch of the apartment has been newly renovated and the brick walls have been exposed. The kitchen and bath are also renovated with granite countertops, top of the line stainless steel appliances and sleek slate tiles. The location is superb and a stones throw to shops, transportation (4, 5 and 6 subway lines), cross-town buses, nightlife and restaurants, Central Park and the Met.

Well kept boutique pre-war elevator building on a beautiful tree lined street. Building amenities include a shared Private Garden and Laundry. Board package and interview required. Sorry, no dogs.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 120 East 83rd Street have any available units?
120 East 83rd Street has a unit available for $2,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 120 East 83rd Street have?
Some of 120 East 83rd Street's amenities include granite counters, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 120 East 83rd Street currently offering any rent specials?
120 East 83rd Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 120 East 83rd Street pet-friendly?
No, 120 East 83rd Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 120 East 83rd Street offer parking?
No, 120 East 83rd Street does not offer parking.
Does 120 East 83rd Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 120 East 83rd Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 120 East 83rd Street have a pool?
No, 120 East 83rd Street does not have a pool.
Does 120 East 83rd Street have accessible units?
No, 120 East 83rd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 120 East 83rd Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 120 East 83rd Street does not have units with dishwashers.
