Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors elevator

Unit Amenities hardwood floors Property Amenities elevator on-site laundry

Not your average cookie cutter one bedroom, this elegant prewar one bedroom is filled with character and charm. Beautiful hardwood floors, XL living room for you entertainment needs, ample storage space and spacious bedroom.Elevator building with laundry in basement.Call for an appointment to make this gracious home yours.**Pictures posted of a similar one bedroom in the same line. mpg874764