All apartments in New York
Find more places like 118 CHRISTOPHER ST..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
118 CHRISTOPHER ST.
Last updated July 7 2020 at 8:27 AM

118 CHRISTOPHER ST.

118 Christopher Street · (212) 228-9300
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
West Village
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Luxury Places
See all

Location

118 Christopher Street, New York, NY 10014
West Village

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Renovated 1 bedroom apartment - granite kitchen with dishwasher, washer/dryer, decorative fireplace, exposed brick, & hardwood floors. Hardwood floors, exposed brick & deco fireplace. Available for August 1 move-in. Conveniently located just steps from some of the city's best restaurants and nightlife. Down the street from the 1 & PATH trains, and around the corner from the M20 bus.Please contact office for access. 212-228-9300Currently offering 1 month free on a 13 month lease or 2 months free on a 24 month lease!Pictures are representative of quality and type of renovation not an indication of size or layout.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 118 CHRISTOPHER ST. have any available units?
118 CHRISTOPHER ST. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 118 CHRISTOPHER ST. have?
Some of 118 CHRISTOPHER ST.'s amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 118 CHRISTOPHER ST. currently offering any rent specials?
118 CHRISTOPHER ST. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 118 CHRISTOPHER ST. pet-friendly?
No, 118 CHRISTOPHER ST. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 118 CHRISTOPHER ST. offer parking?
No, 118 CHRISTOPHER ST. does not offer parking.
Does 118 CHRISTOPHER ST. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 118 CHRISTOPHER ST. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 118 CHRISTOPHER ST. have a pool?
No, 118 CHRISTOPHER ST. does not have a pool.
Does 118 CHRISTOPHER ST. have accessible units?
No, 118 CHRISTOPHER ST. does not have accessible units.
Does 118 CHRISTOPHER ST. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 118 CHRISTOPHER ST. has units with dishwashers.
Interested in 118 CHRISTOPHER ST.?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Bamford
333 East 56th Street
New York, NY 10022
208 WEST 23RD STREET
208 West 23rd Street
New York, NY 10011
420 West 42nd Street
420 West 42nd Street
New York, NY 10036
South Park Tower
124 West 60th Street
New York, NY 10023
Avalon Midtown West
250 W 50th St
New York, NY 10019
253 West 72nd Street
253 West 72nd Street
New York, NY 10023
Mantena Apartments
431 W 37th St
New York, NY 10018
The Westmont
730 Columbus Ave
New York, NY 10025

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Luxury PlacesNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideHell's Kitchen
ChelseaMidtown EastWashington Heights
HarlemEast Harlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity