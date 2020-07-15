118 CHRISTOPHER ST.

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities

Renovated 1 bedroom apartment - granite kitchen with dishwasher, washer/dryer, decorative fireplace, exposed brick, & hardwood floors. Hardwood floors, exposed brick & deco fireplace. Available for August 1 move-in. Conveniently located just steps from some of the city's best restaurants and nightlife. Down the street from the 1 & PATH trains, and around the corner from the M20 bus.Please contact office for access. 212-228-9300Currently offering 1 month free on a 13 month lease or 2 months free on a 24 month lease!Pictures are representative of quality and type of renovation not an indication of size or layout.