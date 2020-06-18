All apartments in New York
115 EAST 92ND STREET
115 EAST 92ND STREET

115 East 92nd Street · (646) 600-4838
Location

115 East 92nd Street, New York, NY 10128
Upper East Side

Price and availability

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
elevator
doorman
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
doorman
elevator
*******RENTED******Stunning gut renovated 2 bed 2 bath, doorman, elevator, laundry, hardwood floors. Unbelievable two bedroom, two bathroom apartment in the Upper East Side. . Enjoy this spacious apartment, with beautiful wood flooring, all stainless steel kitchen appliances. An over-sized living room. Windows everywhere, to let the sunlight shine down, and the air flow in. Spectacular bathrooms, with granite walls, and state of the art showers. Stunning building, with a 24/7 doorman, don't miss out on this opportunity, inquire today. To schedule a private viewing, call/text Gisela anytime.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 115 EAST 92ND STREET have any available units?
115 EAST 92ND STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 115 EAST 92ND STREET have?
Some of 115 EAST 92ND STREET's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 115 EAST 92ND STREET currently offering any rent specials?
115 EAST 92ND STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 115 EAST 92ND STREET pet-friendly?
No, 115 EAST 92ND STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 115 EAST 92ND STREET offer parking?
No, 115 EAST 92ND STREET does not offer parking.
Does 115 EAST 92ND STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 115 EAST 92ND STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 115 EAST 92ND STREET have a pool?
No, 115 EAST 92ND STREET does not have a pool.
Does 115 EAST 92ND STREET have accessible units?
No, 115 EAST 92ND STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 115 EAST 92ND STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 115 EAST 92ND STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
