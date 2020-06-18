115 EAST 92ND STREET

Amenities

*******RENTED******Stunning gut renovated 2 bed 2 bath, doorman, elevator, laundry, hardwood floors. Unbelievable two bedroom, two bathroom apartment in the Upper East Side. . Enjoy this spacious apartment, with beautiful wood flooring, all stainless steel kitchen appliances. An over-sized living room. Windows everywhere, to let the sunlight shine down, and the air flow in. Spectacular bathrooms, with granite walls, and state of the art showers. Stunning building, with a 24/7 doorman, don't miss out on this opportunity, inquire today. To schedule a private viewing, call/text Gisela anytime.