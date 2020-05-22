All apartments in New York
111 Wooster Street
Last updated June 11 2020 at 9:29 PM

111 Wooster Street

111 Wooster Street · (212) 838-3700
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

111 Wooster Street, New York, NY 10012
SoHo

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
stainless steel
elevator
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
Contact agent for walk-through video! Soho 2 bed/2 bath available immediately! Level up your working from home game in this chic SoHo loft you have always wanted to experience. We all need a little more space these days - this 1500 SF loft-like apartment with the envied open plan and storage everywhere you turn is your solution. Don't leave for laundry either - there's an in-unit washer/dryer.Grand suite has two floor-to-ceiling closets, sitting area, and an en-suite dressing room and bathroom. Second bedroom has large windows with a built in desk and ample closet space. Large home office with east-facing sunlight. Kitchen has significant storage with stainless steel appliances including a dishwasher and microwave, and large pantry closet. Eat at the breakfast bar or the expansive dining room. At the end of the day, cozy up in the living room for much-deserved down time. Quiet, elevator building on the famous cobble stone Wooster Street in SoHo.No board approval required - sponsor unit. Quick and easy application!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 111 Wooster Street have any available units?
111 Wooster Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 111 Wooster Street have?
Some of 111 Wooster Street's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 111 Wooster Street currently offering any rent specials?
111 Wooster Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 111 Wooster Street pet-friendly?
No, 111 Wooster Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 111 Wooster Street offer parking?
No, 111 Wooster Street does not offer parking.
Does 111 Wooster Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 111 Wooster Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 111 Wooster Street have a pool?
No, 111 Wooster Street does not have a pool.
Does 111 Wooster Street have accessible units?
No, 111 Wooster Street does not have accessible units.
Does 111 Wooster Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 111 Wooster Street has units with dishwashers.
