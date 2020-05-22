111 Wooster Street

Amenities

Contact agent for walk-through video! Soho 2 bed/2 bath available immediately! Level up your working from home game in this chic SoHo loft you have always wanted to experience. We all need a little more space these days - this 1500 SF loft-like apartment with the envied open plan and storage everywhere you turn is your solution. Don't leave for laundry either - there's an in-unit washer/dryer.Grand suite has two floor-to-ceiling closets, sitting area, and an en-suite dressing room and bathroom. Second bedroom has large windows with a built in desk and ample closet space. Large home office with east-facing sunlight. Kitchen has significant storage with stainless steel appliances including a dishwasher and microwave, and large pantry closet. Eat at the breakfast bar or the expansive dining room. At the end of the day, cozy up in the living room for much-deserved down time. Quiet, elevator building on the famous cobble stone Wooster Street in SoHo.No board approval required - sponsor unit. Quick and easy application!