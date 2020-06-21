All apartments in New York
Last updated June 20 2020 at 9:18 PM

110 Bedford Street

110 Bedford Street · (917) 400-8226
Location

110 Bedford Street, New York, NY 10014
West Village

Price and availability

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
This lovely 2 bedroom has 2 marble baths, granite kitchen with a dishwasher and a washer & dryer unit. The apartment also has beautiful accents like hardwood floors and exposed brick. Available for August 1 occupancy. Awesome location, on a tree lined street in the heart of the West Village. Conveniently located just steps from some of the city's best restaurants and nightlife, including McNulty's Coffee Show and White Horse Tavern. Down the street from the 1 & PATH trains, and around the corner from the M20 bus.Please call to make an appointment to view. Pictures are representative of quality and type of renovation; not an indication of size or layout.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 110 Bedford Street have any available units?
110 Bedford Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 110 Bedford Street have?
Some of 110 Bedford Street's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 110 Bedford Street currently offering any rent specials?
110 Bedford Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 110 Bedford Street pet-friendly?
No, 110 Bedford Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 110 Bedford Street offer parking?
No, 110 Bedford Street does not offer parking.
Does 110 Bedford Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 110 Bedford Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 110 Bedford Street have a pool?
No, 110 Bedford Street does not have a pool.
Does 110 Bedford Street have accessible units?
No, 110 Bedford Street does not have accessible units.
Does 110 Bedford Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 110 Bedford Street has units with dishwashers.
