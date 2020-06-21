110 Bedford Street

Amenities

This lovely 2 bedroom has 2 marble baths, granite kitchen with a dishwasher and a washer & dryer unit. The apartment also has beautiful accents like hardwood floors and exposed brick. Available for August 1 occupancy. Awesome location, on a tree lined street in the heart of the West Village. Conveniently located just steps from some of the city's best restaurants and nightlife, including McNulty's Coffee Show and White Horse Tavern. Down the street from the 1 & PATH trains, and around the corner from the M20 bus.Please call to make an appointment to view. Pictures are representative of quality and type of renovation; not an indication of size or layout.