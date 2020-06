Amenities

dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel elevator some paid utils

Gut renovated 1 Br/ West 112th/ Near Central Park - Property Id: 104284



Gorgeous, gut renovated one bedroom apartment, right in the middle of popular South Harlem. Full of well-known restaurants & shopping. Steps from Central Park

Actual pictures of the apartment.



Key Features:

Ample closet space

Stainless steel kitchen appliances

Built-in Microwave

Dishwasher

Harwood floors

Modern bathroom

Good light

Pet-friendly

Elevator building

Live in Super

Moments from 1 & 2 Train

I got keys on hand, can show anytime

No Dogs Allowed



