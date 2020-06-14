108 Wooster Street

Amenities

Magnificent SoHo Loft on Cobblestoned Wooster Street! *NO BOARD APPLICATION!* Easy, immediate approval for qualified tenants. Please email me for the video tour if you don't see it here.1450sf loft dream on the best SoHo block! Situated on a quiet SoHo cobblestone block on prime Wooster Street, this architecturally stunning residential or live/work loft is bright and spacious, with the perfect blend of style and charm throughout. Features include beautifully restored exposed brick walls, dramatic 12' high tin ceilings, 2 ceiling fans, bleached white hardwood floors, oversized knee-to-ceiling Mahogany framed thermal pane windows facing west, a private juliet balcony, and all the creature comforts of modern living.Designed for both style and convenience, the loft offers abundant storage including a 200 square foot attic-style loft which is accessible through disappearing stairs, a huge walk-in closet in the bedroom, and a wall of closets along the entry hallway. The kitchen offers stainless steel appliances and a dishwasher; the bathroom includes built-in shelving for your linens and towels; and your own washer / dryer completes the home.Keyed-elevator access for your privacy and security; a generous mud room outside your private entrance with hooks for your coats, umbrellas and space for your bike; fully wired for cable and Internet, and heat and water are included. This residential or live-work space is a one of a kind loft in one of the most sought-after locations anywhere in the world! New York's best shopping, restaurants, art and fashion are just steps away. Do not miss this authentic SoHo loft experience! KW241202