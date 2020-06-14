All apartments in New York
Last updated June 4 2020 at 8:19 PM

108 Wooster Street

108 Wooster Street · (917) 862-0274
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

108 Wooster Street, New York, NY 10012
SoHo

Price and availability

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
internet access
Magnificent SoHo Loft on Cobblestoned Wooster Street! *NO BOARD APPLICATION!* Easy, immediate approval for qualified tenants. Please email me for the video tour if you don't see it here.1450sf loft dream on the best SoHo block! Situated on a quiet SoHo cobblestone block on prime Wooster Street, this architecturally stunning residential or live/work loft is bright and spacious, with the perfect blend of style and charm throughout. Features include beautifully restored exposed brick walls, dramatic 12' high tin ceilings, 2 ceiling fans, bleached white hardwood floors, oversized knee-to-ceiling Mahogany framed thermal pane windows facing west, a private juliet balcony, and all the creature comforts of modern living.Designed for both style and convenience, the loft offers abundant storage including a 200 square foot attic-style loft which is accessible through disappearing stairs, a huge walk-in closet in the bedroom, and a wall of closets along the entry hallway. The kitchen offers stainless steel appliances and a dishwasher; the bathroom includes built-in shelving for your linens and towels; and your own washer / dryer completes the home.Keyed-elevator access for your privacy and security; a generous mud room outside your private entrance with hooks for your coats, umbrellas and space for your bike; fully wired for cable and Internet, and heat and water are included. This residential or live-work space is a one of a kind loft in one of the most sought-after locations anywhere in the world! New York's best shopping, restaurants, art and fashion are just steps away. Do not miss this authentic SoHo loft experience! KW241202

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 108 Wooster Street have any available units?
108 Wooster Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 108 Wooster Street have?
Some of 108 Wooster Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 108 Wooster Street currently offering any rent specials?
108 Wooster Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 108 Wooster Street pet-friendly?
No, 108 Wooster Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 108 Wooster Street offer parking?
No, 108 Wooster Street does not offer parking.
Does 108 Wooster Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 108 Wooster Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 108 Wooster Street have a pool?
No, 108 Wooster Street does not have a pool.
Does 108 Wooster Street have accessible units?
No, 108 Wooster Street does not have accessible units.
Does 108 Wooster Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 108 Wooster Street has units with dishwashers.
