106 7TH AVE

Beautiful 1 Bedroom with soaring ceilings, queen size bedroom, eat-in kitchen, and a sleep/storage loft in a prime Chelsea location. Located at 17th and 7th, this 3rd floor apartment is east facing and gets tons of natural sunlight. Ceilings in the bedroom and living room are over 12 feet high. Bedroom fits a queen size bed with room on each side, a large dresser, has a large closet, and the window faces east. Good size living room has two east facing windows and the stairs up to the loft. Loft will fit a queen sized bed and has its own closet, but is probably better suited for storage (its not a standing loft). Kitchen has dishwasher and good counter/cabinet space and enough room for a small table and chairs. This apartment is available now however it won't last long. One block from the 1-train, 3 blocks from the 2,3 and about 5 minutes from the A,C,E and L trains. With attractions like the high line, super markets like trader joes and whole foods around what is there not to like?



