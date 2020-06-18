All apartments in New York
Find more places like 106 7TH AVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
106 7TH AVE
Last updated May 11 2020 at 7:56 AM

106 7TH AVE

106 7th Avenue · (347) 746-9278
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
Chelsea
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

106 7th Avenue, New York, NY 10011
Chelsea

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
Beautiful 1 Bedroom with soaring ceilings, queen size bedroom, eat-in kitchen, and a sleep/storage loft in a prime Chelsea location. Located at 17th and 7th, this 3rd floor apartment is east facing and gets tons of natural sunlight. Ceilings in the bedroom and living room are over 12 feet high. Bedroom fits a queen size bed with room on each side, a large dresser, has a large closet, and the window faces east. Good size living room has two east facing windows and the stairs up to the loft. Loft will fit a queen sized bed and has its own closet, but is probably better suited for storage (its not a standing loft). Kitchen has dishwasher and good counter/cabinet space and enough room for a small table and chairs. This apartment is available now however it won't last long. One block from the 1-train, 3 blocks from the 2,3 and about 5 minutes from the A,C,E and L trains. With attractions like the high line, super markets like trader joes and whole foods around what is there not to like?

I have access to this and others. What are you looking for? Please contact me and let me know. I listen to your needs and only match you with the best in the quickest amount of time. Effortless search with attention to details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 106 7TH AVE have any available units?
106 7TH AVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
Is 106 7TH AVE currently offering any rent specials?
106 7TH AVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 106 7TH AVE pet-friendly?
No, 106 7TH AVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 106 7TH AVE offer parking?
No, 106 7TH AVE does not offer parking.
Does 106 7TH AVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 106 7TH AVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 106 7TH AVE have a pool?
No, 106 7TH AVE does not have a pool.
Does 106 7TH AVE have accessible units?
No, 106 7TH AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 106 7TH AVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 106 7TH AVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 106 7TH AVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 106 7TH AVE does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 106 7TH AVE?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

160 West 71st Street
160 W 71st St
New York, NY 10023
Monterey at Park
30 Park Avenue
New York, NY 10016
The Nathaniel
138 E 12th St
New York, NY 10003
Gracie Court
920 Riverside Dr
New York, NY 10032
AVA High Line
525 W 28th St
New York, NY 10001
19 W 69TH ST.
19 West 69th Street
New York, NY 10023
The Sagamore
189 W 89th St
New York, NY 10024
The Lewis
411 W 35th St
New York, NY 10018

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Dog Friendly ApartmentsNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideHell's Kitchen
ChelseaMidtown EastWashington Heights
HarlemEast Harlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity