101 West 73rd Street
Last updated June 12 2020 at 10:18 PM

101 West 73rd Street

101 West 73rd Street · (212) 957-4100
Location

101 West 73rd Street, New York, NY 10023
Upper West Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Studio

Unit 2-E · Avail. now

$2,050

Studio · 1 Bath

Amenities

recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
recently renovated
Property Amenities
CENTRAL PARK BLOCK!! 2 flights up. Pre-war Charm. Gorgeous, bright and clean renovations!!! Located on W. 73rd Street off Columbus Ave. Apartment features: 14'ft ceilings; exposed brick; deco fire-place; ; over-sized windows; 2 large closets and overhead storage; polished oak-stripped floors throughout; updated MARBLE bathroom. Southern exposure provides tons of sunlight! Well maintained, quaint brownstone on a tree-lined block. Stone throw to Central Park, B/D trains, 2/3 Express trains and Cross-Town Bus. 2 minute stroll to Trader Joes, Fairway, Lowes, NYSC, and Equinox. To view this apartment or any other, please contact me anytime via email.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 101 West 73rd Street have any available units?
101 West 73rd Street has a unit available for $2,050 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
Is 101 West 73rd Street currently offering any rent specials?
101 West 73rd Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 101 West 73rd Street pet-friendly?
No, 101 West 73rd Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 101 West 73rd Street offer parking?
No, 101 West 73rd Street does not offer parking.
Does 101 West 73rd Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 101 West 73rd Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 101 West 73rd Street have a pool?
No, 101 West 73rd Street does not have a pool.
Does 101 West 73rd Street have accessible units?
No, 101 West 73rd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 101 West 73rd Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 101 West 73rd Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 101 West 73rd Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 101 West 73rd Street does not have units with air conditioning.
