101 West 73rd Street

CENTRAL PARK BLOCK!! 2 flights up. Pre-war Charm. Gorgeous, bright and clean renovations!!! Located on W. 73rd Street off Columbus Ave. Apartment features: 14'ft ceilings; exposed brick; deco fire-place; ; over-sized windows; 2 large closets and overhead storage; polished oak-stripped floors throughout; updated MARBLE bathroom. Southern exposure provides tons of sunlight! Well maintained, quaint brownstone on a tree-lined block. Stone throw to Central Park, B/D trains, 2/3 Express trains and Cross-Town Bus. 2 minute stroll to Trader Joes, Fairway, Lowes, NYSC, and Equinox. To view this apartment or any other, please contact me anytime via email.