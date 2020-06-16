All apartments in New York
Last updated June 2 2020 at 9:17 PM

100 Riverside Boulevard

100 Riverside Boulevard · (718) 288-8022
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

100 Riverside Boulevard, New York, NY 10069
Upper West Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 11-B · Avail. now

$3,995

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
gym
Unit Amenities
bathtub
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
conference room
clubhouse
concierge
courtyard
dog park
doorman
gym
parking
pool table
garage
valet service
*Available May 2020

This unit features a great layout with no wasted space, true hardwood floor throughout, gourmet pass through kitchen with granite counter tops, Subzero & Miele appliances, marble bathroom with a bathtub, generous closet space, an in unit Washer/Dryer, and East exposure with open city views!

The Avery Condominium has fantastic amenities including a white gloved 24 hour doorman, Concierge, State of the Art Fitness center, Media Lounge, Landscaped Courtyard, Party Room, Conference room, Billiards room, Children's Playroom, Cinema, Valet, On-site garage, and a complementary shuttle to/from the Subway.

The location is prime, situated across the street from Riverside Park, steps to the new Waterline Square, Pier I, Lincoln Center, The Boat Basin, Columbus Circle, Central Park, Shopping, Restaurants, Grocery stores, a dog run, the subway, and everything else the Upper West Side has to offer.

Pets OK!

You will LOVE the Avery Lifestyle!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 100 Riverside Boulevard have any available units?
100 Riverside Boulevard has a unit available for $3,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 100 Riverside Boulevard have?
Some of 100 Riverside Boulevard's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 100 Riverside Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
100 Riverside Boulevard isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 100 Riverside Boulevard pet-friendly?
Yes, 100 Riverside Boulevard is pet friendly.
Does 100 Riverside Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 100 Riverside Boulevard does offer parking.
Does 100 Riverside Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 100 Riverside Boulevard offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 100 Riverside Boulevard have a pool?
No, 100 Riverside Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 100 Riverside Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 100 Riverside Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 100 Riverside Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 100 Riverside Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.
