100 Riverside Boulevard

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly garage gym

Unit Amenities bathtub granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly conference room clubhouse concierge courtyard dog park doorman gym parking pool table garage valet service

*Available May 2020



This unit features a great layout with no wasted space, true hardwood floor throughout, gourmet pass through kitchen with granite counter tops, Subzero & Miele appliances, marble bathroom with a bathtub, generous closet space, an in unit Washer/Dryer, and East exposure with open city views!



The Avery Condominium has fantastic amenities including a white gloved 24 hour doorman, Concierge, State of the Art Fitness center, Media Lounge, Landscaped Courtyard, Party Room, Conference room, Billiards room, Children's Playroom, Cinema, Valet, On-site garage, and a complementary shuttle to/from the Subway.



The location is prime, situated across the street from Riverside Park, steps to the new Waterline Square, Pier I, Lincoln Center, The Boat Basin, Columbus Circle, Central Park, Shopping, Restaurants, Grocery stores, a dog run, the subway, and everything else the Upper West Side has to offer.



Pets OK!



You will LOVE the Avery Lifestyle!