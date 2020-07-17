All apartments in New York County
189 E Houston St
Last updated March 13 2019 at 4:02 PM

189 E Houston St

189 Main St · (347) 746-9278
Location

189 Main St, New York County, NY 10044
Roosevelt Island

Price and availability

VERIFIED over 1 year AGO

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Amazing 2# Beds Apartment is available for rent in Lower East Side.
This spacious and sunny 2# bed apartment is recently renovated. Unit features gleaming hardwood floors, central AC, great sized bedroom, great closet space, large back deck and yard, immaculate tall ceilings, pristine kitchen with granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances with dishwasher, heat and hot water, included with common laundry, additional storage is available. Updated windows throughout letting in lots of natural sunlight and air. This place is just minutes away to cleary square. Close to public transportation for easy commutes.
SM

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 189 E Houston St have any available units?
189 E Houston St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York County, NY.
What amenities does 189 E Houston St have?
Some of 189 E Houston St's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 189 E Houston St currently offering any rent specials?
189 E Houston St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 189 E Houston St pet-friendly?
No, 189 E Houston St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York County.
Does 189 E Houston St offer parking?
No, 189 E Houston St does not offer parking.
Does 189 E Houston St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 189 E Houston St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 189 E Houston St have a pool?
No, 189 E Houston St does not have a pool.
Does 189 E Houston St have accessible units?
No, 189 E Houston St does not have accessible units.
Does 189 E Houston St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 189 E Houston St has units with dishwashers.
Does 189 E Houston St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 189 E Houston St has units with air conditioning.
