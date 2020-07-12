/
roosevelt island
731 Apartments for rent in Roosevelt Island, New York, NY
Last updated July 12 at 01:32pm
32 Units Available
The Octagon
888 Main St, New York, NY
Studio
$2,456
501 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,753
607 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,973
930 sqft
Pet-friendly studio and 2-bedroom apartments on historic Roosevelt Island in NYC. Easy travel with stop on main Red Bus line. Modern kitchens with granite counters, hardwood floors, in-unit laundry and patio/balcony. Walk to Lenape Playground.
Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
888 Main St
888 Main Street, New York County, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$4,413
837 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
$4413 2 bedroom in Roosevelt Island! DoormanElevatorParking GarageStorage Available If you are interested in seeing this unit call, text or email me at any time!
Last updated July 12 at 01:29pm
1 Unit Available
546 Main Street
546 Main Street, New York County, NY
Studio
$1,970
1 Bedroom
Ask
Regular and Virtual Tours Available5 Minutes to the F Train.Limited Time Offer: No Broker Fee Please see income restrictions Single Occupancy-$76,963-$119,400Double Occupancy- $76,963-$136,500Be in the center of NYC at Roosevelt Landings.
Last updated July 12 at 01:29pm
1 Unit Available
560 Main Street
560 Main Street, New York County, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,495
Regular and Virtual Tours AvailableLimited Time Offer: No Broker Fee and 2 Month Free 3 BR / 1.5 BathBe in the center of NYC at Roosevelt Landings.
Last updated July 12 at 01:29pm
1 Unit Available
415 Main Street
415 Main Street, New York, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$4,650
This is One of The Best High Floor Brand New Massive 2 Bedrooms 2 Bathrooms with Dining Alcove in the Most Desirable New Construction Building in Roosevelt Island!Please Note, No Fee on a Two Year Lease Only. One Year Leases Still Accepted.
Last updated July 12 at 01:29pm
1 Unit Available
455 Main Street
455 Main Street, New York County, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$4,500
Brand New Huge 2 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Apartment with a Huge Storage Bin Available at a Monthly Cost in One of the Most Desirable Condo Buildings on Roosevelt Island! The Apartment Features Floor-to-Ceiling Windows, Chef's Kitchen, Granite Counter
Results within 1 mile of Roosevelt Island
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
18 Units Available
The Cole
354 E 91st St, New York, NY
Studio
$2,690
401 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,720
500 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,190
791 sqft
Located on the upper east side of Manhattan and surrounded by fine dining, shopping, art and entertainment. Units include barnwood-style flooring, quartz countertops and solid double panel doors.
Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
63 Units Available
Avalon Riverview
4-75 48th Avenue, Queens, NY
Studio
$2,315
495 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,995
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,329
1213 sqft
Various sized apartments on Queens side of the East River with stunning Manhattan views. Complex has a pool, gym, media room and more. Within walking distance of dozens of shops and restaurants.
Last updated July 12 at 02:42pm
16 Units Available
300 East 39th
300 E 39th St, New York, NY
Studio
$3,008
538 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,512
694 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,887
1034 sqft
Murray Hill apartments with floor-to-ceiling windows, skyline views, and expansive closets. Use the business center with WiFi for work. Relax on the rooftop lounge. Minutes from numerous public transportation lines. Near St. Vartan Park.
Last updated July 12 at 02:42pm
24 Units Available
303 East 83rd
303 E 83rd St, New York, NY
1 Bedroom
$3,126
724 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$5,175
1149 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$5,921
1260 sqft
Recently renovated units with an amazing view of Manhattan. Located on the Upper East Side, this green community provides easy access to shopping, dining and entertainment. Garage parking, 24-hour gym and pet-friendly.
Last updated July 12 at 02:42pm
57 Units Available
Murray Hill Tower
245 E 40th St, New York, NY
Studio
$2,696
538 sqft
1 Bedroom
$4,359
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$5,744
1118 sqft
Located just blocks from the waterfront and I-495, this green community is in a great location with views of the NYC skyline. This Midtown Manhattan property has a sauna and gym. Units feature hardwood flooring.
Last updated July 12 at 12:39pm
34 Units Available
One Blue Slip
1 Blue Slip, Brooklyn, NY
Studio
$2,760
497 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,485
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$6,035
1045 sqft
Sweeping Manhattan views frame this full floor of amenity spaces, designed by Gachot Studios with modern comfort and maximum enjoyment in mind. Entertain friends, hang out with neighbors and enjoy this extra living space.
Last updated July 12 at 11:01am
7 Units Available
Sutton Marquis
417 East 57th Street, New York, NY
Studio
$3,050
642 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,140
613 sqft
Sutton Marquis is a quintessential Manhattan residence where the magic of the city is right outside your front door. Perfectly situated between the vibrant Midtown East district and elegant Sutton Place, Sutton Marquis is close to everything.
Last updated July 10 at 09:33pm
8 Units Available
The Somerset
1365 York Avenue, New York, NY
1 Bedroom
$3,387
2 Bedrooms
$4,762
3 Bedrooms
$8,154
The Somerset's elegant lobby and beautiful public spaces set the stage for luxury living. Like all Glenwood properties, it was built with an eye for the long term.
Last updated July 10 at 09:33pm
10 Units Available
The Andover
1675 York Avenue, New York, NY
1 Bedroom
$3,112
2 Bedrooms
$4,854
3 Bedrooms
$5,495
Located in the quaint village of Gracie Point, The Andover boasts spacious apartments for the small or growing family. Large rooms encompass the one to three bedroom layouts.
Last updated July 10 at 09:33pm
6 Units Available
The Barclay
1755 York Avenue, New York, NY
1 Bedroom
$3,112
2 Bedrooms
$4,579
The bright, airy rooms of the Barclay, some with corner bays, offer great unobstructed west-side views of the city or panoramas of the Harlem and East Rivers.
Last updated July 10 at 09:33pm
6 Units Available
The Brittany
1775 York Avenue, New York, NY
1 Bedroom
$3,204
2 Bedrooms
$5,954
The Brittany is home to some of the most incredible, panoramic views in NYC. Gaze at the sunrise over the Harlem River, East River or full view of the Triborough Bridge.
Last updated July 10 at 09:33pm
8 Units Available
The Belmont
320 E 46th St, New York, NY
1 Bedroom
$3,204
2 Bedrooms
$5,129
The elegant Belmont in Manhattan's historic Turtle Bay district has an international appeal and a reputation for luxurious privacy in a vibrant neighborhood.
Last updated July 10 at 09:33pm
2 Units Available
The Cambridge
500 East 85th Street, New York, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$5,404
Unusually spacious apartments and great neighborhood amenities make The Cambridge one of the best locations in Gracie Point.
Last updated July 8 at 10:04pm
4 Units Available
151 East 80th Street
151 East 80th Street, New York, NY
1 Bedroom
$3,988
2 Bedrooms
$6,646
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Elegant living in the Upper East Side near Carnegie Hall. Sprawling four-bedroom units with triple exposure, numerous interior accents and upgrades, and an attentive staff.
Last updated July 10 at 08:11pm
8 Units Available
The Bristol
300 East 56th Street, New York, NY
1 Bedroom
$4,854
2 Bedrooms
$6,412
3 Bedrooms
$8,245
The Bristol is a well-known prestigious New York address in the sophisticated Sutton Place neighborhood. All its apartments are unusually large. Even one-bedroom homes are designed with one and half baths.
Last updated July 10 at 12:36pm
14 Units Available
The Metropolis
150 E 44th St, New York, NY
Studio
$2,569
1 Bedroom
$3,600
2 Bedrooms
$5,571
Located at 150 East 44th Street, The Metropolis is in the heart of Midtown and soars 52 stories in the airtaking its place in the Manhattan skyline.
Last updated July 10 at 12:32pm
5 Units Available
The Maximilian
5-11 47th Ave, Queens, NY
Studio
$2,526
1 Bedroom
$3,429
2 Bedrooms
Ask
The Maximilian is a modern luxury rental residence that pays homage to the rich history of its Long Island City surroundings. Here, understated elegance meets warm industrial style in a location that radiates sophistication, quality and character.
Last updated July 10 at 12:31pm
4 Units Available
The Ventura
240 E 86th St, New York, NY
Studio
$2,807
1 Bedroom
$4,088
695 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$6,300
Centrally located at 240 East 86th Street, The Ventura is a 25-story tower offering 240 contemporary rental apartments in studio, one- and two-bedroom configurations.
