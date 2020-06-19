All apartments in Long Beach
606 W Walnut Street

606 West Walnut Street
Location

606 West Walnut Street, Long Beach, NY 11561
Westholme South

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
LONG BEACH -Prime Westholme area near the Beach, main floor 4 room apartment: living room, kitchen with breakfast nook, 2 bedrooms, private washer and dryer, high ceilings, parquet hard wood floors, convenient to public transportation.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 606 W Walnut Street have any available units?
606 W Walnut Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, NY.
What amenities does 606 W Walnut Street have?
Some of 606 W Walnut Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 606 W Walnut Street currently offering any rent specials?
606 W Walnut Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 606 W Walnut Street pet-friendly?
No, 606 W Walnut Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Long Beach.
Does 606 W Walnut Street offer parking?
No, 606 W Walnut Street does not offer parking.
Does 606 W Walnut Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 606 W Walnut Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 606 W Walnut Street have a pool?
No, 606 W Walnut Street does not have a pool.
Does 606 W Walnut Street have accessible units?
No, 606 W Walnut Street does not have accessible units.
Does 606 W Walnut Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 606 W Walnut Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 606 W Walnut Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 606 W Walnut Street does not have units with air conditioning.
