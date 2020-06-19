606 W Walnut Street

606 West Walnut Street, Long Beach, NY 11561 Westholme South
Amenities
in unit laundry
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
LONG BEACH -Prime Westholme area near the Beach, main floor 4 room apartment: living room, kitchen with breakfast nook, 2 bedrooms, private washer and dryer, high ceilings, parquet hard wood floors, convenient to public transportation.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
