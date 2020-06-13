Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:26 PM

54 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Long Beach, NY

Finding an apartment in Long Beach that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your d... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
Central District
2 Units Available
Avalon Towers
10 W Broadway, Long Beach, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$4,427
956 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Oceanfront one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with extravagant amenities such as a sauna, heated pool and private garage. Located within close proximity to JFK airport and Long Island Railroad.

1 of 3

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Central District
1 Unit Available
125 E Broadway
125 East Broadway, Long Beach, NY
2 Bedrooms
$4,250
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury High Rise Building Located In The Heart Of Long Beach, Ny Seconds To The Beach And Minutes To Lirr. South Facing, Large 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bath, Pvt Laundry, Gas Fireplace, Wood Floors, Ample Closets, Private Deck & Beautiful Oceanviews.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Westholme North
1 Unit Available
265 W Fulton St
265 West Fulton Street, Long Beach, NY
4 Bedrooms
$2,795
Large Top Floor 4 Bedroom, 2 Full Bath Including Master Bedrooms. Enjoy Hardwood Floors Throughout, Private Deck, Ample Closets, Ample Sunlight, One Car Driveway and Pets Allowed.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
West End
1 Unit Available
905 Oceanfront
905 Oceanfront, Long Beach, NY
3 Bedrooms
$40,000
Best Summer Rental on entire South-West Shore.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
East End South
1 Unit Available
355 E Broadway
355 East Broadway, Long Beach, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,150
Gracious 3 bedroom, 2 full bathroom apartment right by the beach and boardwalk! Large living room w/ wood-burning fireplace, hardwood floors throughout, formal dining room, large eat-in-kitchen, lots of closets, entry foyer, front porch, plus shared

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Westholme South
1 Unit Available
116 Lindell Blvd
116 Lindell Boulevard, Long Beach, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$15,000
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Summer Rental - One block from the ocean! Come home to an oversized 1 Bedroom apartment soaked in sunlight. All utilities included. Updated bathroom & Shared Laundry Room. Pets allowed at owners' discretion and w/ additional pet deposit.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Central District
1 Unit Available
138 W Olive Street
138 West Olive Street, Long Beach, NY
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$3,900
In The Heart Of Westholme 4 Bedrooms, 2.5 Bath Apartment In House Totally Updated. Private Laundry In Basement With Locked Storage Room. 3 Blocks To Ocean And 2 Blocks To Center Of Town And Lirr Station.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
The Canals
1 Unit Available
719 E Park Avenue
719 East Park Avenue, Long Beach, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
Adorable spacious 3 Bedroom, 1.5 Bath- Pet Friendly-Freshly Painted,New Windows, Parking For Two Cars And Shared Use Of Yard!

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Westholme North
1 Unit Available
454 Magnolia Boulevard
454 Magnolia Boulevard, Long Beach, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,950
1200 sqft
VIRTUAL TOUR AVAILABLE! 3BR/4 BR Apartment in Heart Of Long Beach. Bright, Spacious, Freshly Paint & New Kitchen w/ Pantry. High Ceilings, Large Sized Bedrooms, Formal Dining, Hard Wood Floors, Throughout, Plenty of Storage & Outdoor Space.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
West End
1 Unit Available
100 Kentucky Street
100 Kentucky Street, Long Beach, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
Upper Unit of a Hi Ranch in West End, Attached Garage and Parking Spot in Front, Adorable Three Bedroom, EIK, Dining area, Use of Basement with Washer/Dryer, Cozy Porch and Backyard to Bque! Close to Dining, Shops, Transportation, Water Park on

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Central District
1 Unit Available
225 W Broadway
225 West Broadway, Long Beach, NY
Studio
$1,700
1 Bedroom
Ask
Fabulous Studio Located In The Desirable Castle Courts Condominium.

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Westholme North
1 Unit Available
165 W Fulton Street
165 West Fulton Street, Long Beach, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1225 sqft
Totally renovated everything brand new!3 b/r 2 full baths,Central A/C,Washer / Dryer All porcelain & Hardwood Floors.Small pet will be considered

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
West End
1 Unit Available
1051 Oceanfront
1051 Oceanfront, Long Beach, NY
3 Bedrooms
$20,000
Oceanfront Lower Corner Unit Townhouse - Fully Furnished Featuring Open Floor Plan. 3 Bedroom, 2 1/2 Bath. Deck Off Great Room With Gorgeous Ocean Views. Patio Off Master. Parking Inc. Garage Plus 1 Designated Parking Spot.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Central District
1 Unit Available
100 W Broadway
100 West Broadway, Long Beach, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
2 Bed 2 Bath Direct Oceanfront Yearly Rental On the Boardwalk W/Parking. Living Room/Dining Room, Kitchen, Master Suite With Bath and Walk-in Closet, Bedroom and Full Bath. Luxury Building Features 24 Hr.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Westholme North
1 Unit Available
212 W Hudson Street #upper
212 West Hudson Street, Long Beach, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
Beautiful & Well Kept, Bay Side Apt. Hw Flrs, Ss Appl, Large front Deck, Small pet Preferred. Shared Laundry in basement. Large finished pull-down attic

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Westholme North
1 Unit Available
102 W Hudson Street, #3D
102 West Hudson Street, Long Beach, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
800 sqft
3Rd floor Newly Updated 2 Bedroom /1 Bathroom Apartment.Centrally located in the middle of the city.There is a parking lot on premises but parking is available on a first come basis.Newly Installed Full Property camera security System.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
West End
1 Unit Available
76 Vermont Street
76 Vermont Street, Long Beach, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
Mint 3 Br, 1.5 Bath Totally Renovated Whole House Rental. Skylights, H/W Floors. CAC, Open Kitchen W/pass through to Lr/Dr. Each Br Has Double Closet. Fully Fenced Front And Back Yd. BBQ, Small Table. Small Dog Possible w/Pet Deposit

1 of 6

Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
West End
1 Unit Available
1113 Oceanfront 1113
1113 Oceanfront, Long Beach, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,500
Direct Oceanfront Garden Apt.! Step out to the ocean right at your front door!! Private Front Porch, Updated Kitchen, Parking for 1 Car Included. Pets are Welcome !!

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Central District
1 Unit Available
270 Shore Road #31
270 Shore Road, Long Beach, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
Awesome 2BR, 1 BA, With Oceanviews From Spacious Deck. Available April 1. Inground Heated Pool, Laundry, Bike Storage. Additional Storage (Monthly Fee). Short Wait List For Parking. Community Room. Pet-Friendly. Dogs Under 25 Pounds.

1 of 7

Last updated February 28 at 11:38pm
West End
1 Unit Available
75 Pennsylvania Ave
75 Pennsylvania Avenue, Long Beach, NY
4 Bedrooms
$18,000
Best Location!! Close to Beach, Shopping & Restaurants, West End, Wide Block, 4Bedroom, 1.5Bath, W/D, Sunroom, AC, Large Front Patio, Pet Friendly. Perfect Maintenance Free Summer Getaway!

1 of 4

Last updated February 28 at 11:38pm
West End
1 Unit Available
94 Illinois Ave
94 Illinois Avenue, Long Beach, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
Two bedroom apartment in private house in the heart of the West End. Newly refinished kitchen and bath. Pets allowed at owners discretion.

1 of 4

Last updated February 28 at 11:38pm
West End
1 Unit Available
58 California St
58 California Street, Long Beach, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
Newly renovated 2 bedroom, 2 bath. CAC pet frienly Close to beach, transportation, and shopping.
Results within 1 mile of Long Beach

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
East Atlantic Beach
1 Unit Available
38 Mohawk Ave
38 Mohawk Avenue, East Atlantic Beach, NY
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
Prime Location In Desired East Atlantic Beach! Large Three Bedroom Apartment With Bonus Room Attached To The Master. Ocean Views From Deck Located On A Private Beach Block. Parking Spot In The Driveway Included, Beach Rights & Beach Passes.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Island Park
1 Unit Available
38 Newport Road #2nd Fl
38 Newport Road, Island Park, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful 2 bed, Completely renovated a few years ago. w/d in the unit. Front Porch. Near train. Dog will be considered at Landlords discretion. 1 parking spot
City Guide for Long Beach, NY

“One of the publicity stunts used to launch Long Beach at the start of the 20th century was marching a herd of elephants along the boardwalk.” (-Park Ride Fly USA).

Long Beach is one of two cities located on Long Island. During the spring and summer months, there is a flood of new faces because of the visitors attracted to the beach. Throughout the winter months, residents tend to feel detached from the rest of Long Island, but the peace and quiet is an enjoyable aspect during the colder months. With approximately 35,000 residents living in a two square mile section, it is not hard to make friends and learn the best routes for navigation through the city. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Long Beach, NY

Finding an apartment in Long Beach that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

