3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 1:56 AM
124 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Long Beach, NY
1 of 7
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
East End North
1 Unit Available
450 E Harrison St
450 East Harrison Street, Long Beach, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
Long Beach: East End Upper 3 Br, 2 bath apt washer/dryer 1 car space, some use of the yard. 1mos no pets.
1 of 12
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
Westholme North
1 Unit Available
265 W Fulton St
265 West Fulton Street, Long Beach, NY
Large Top Floor 4 Bedroom, 2 Full Bath Including Master Bedrooms. Enjoy Hardwood Floors Throughout, Private Deck, Ample Closets, Ample Sunlight, One Car Driveway and Pets Allowed.
1 of 11
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
West End
1 Unit Available
16 Virginia Avenue
16 Virginia Avenue, Long Beach, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,950
Long Beach: Winter Rental Oct 2020, Beach Side 3br 2bth whole house 1 mos security no pets.
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
West End
1 Unit Available
905 Oceanfront
905 Oceanfront, Long Beach, NY
3 Bedrooms
$40,000
Best Summer Rental on entire South-West Shore.
1 of 20
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
West End
1 Unit Available
30 Arizona Ave
30 Arizona Avenue, Long Beach, NY
3 Bedrooms
$18,000
2200 sqft
SPECTACULAR 3BR, 2.5 BATH -NEWLY CONSTRUCTED - OCEANVIEW- WESTERN EXPOSURE 2- SUN FILLED DECKS...
1 of 1
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
East End South
1 Unit Available
510 E Park Avenue
510 East Park Avenue, Long Beach, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
THIS BEAUTIFUL 3 BR, 1.5 BATH FEATURES HARDWOOD FLOORS, UPDATED KITCHEN AND BATH AND SHARED W/D, USE OF BACKYARD AND OFF STREET PARKING.
1 of 20
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
East End South
1 Unit Available
120 Mitchell Avenue
120 Mitchel Avenue, Long Beach, NY
3 Bedrooms
$10,000
Stunning Summer Rental!Available August 1 through September 2!Beachside Location!Immaculate and Beautifully Decorated Upper 3Bed,2Full Modern Baths Unit,(King bed,Queen&Double pullout)Brand New Open Eik,Top of the Line Workmanship!LR
1 of 18
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
East End South
1 Unit Available
128 Harding Avenue
128 Harding Avenue, Long Beach, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,150
Prime Beachside Location!Immaculate Upper 3 bed.2 Bath Unit W/Pvt Deck and Garage! Priceless! Very spacious open Layout,Sep.Entrance,HWFlrs,Updated Kit,FDR,LR,Pvt Washer&Dryer.Tenant pays Electric,60% heat &Hot water. Cold Water Included. No Pets.
1 of 1
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
West End
1 Unit Available
21 Maryland Trace
21 Maryland Ave, Long Beach, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,400
Long Beach--Ocean view New 6 room apartment-- Large front porch with views--Open Living room dining room with gas fired fireplace, New Kitchen and New Bath, gal line for BBQ on deck, wood floor through out, private laundry, sound proofing, extra
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
East End South
1 Unit Available
355 E Broadway
355 East Broadway, Long Beach, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,150
Gracious 3 bedroom, 2 full bathroom apartment right by the beach and boardwalk! Large living room w/ wood-burning fireplace, hardwood floors throughout, formal dining room, large eat-in-kitchen, lots of closets, entry foyer, front porch, plus shared
1 of 13
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
East End South
1 Unit Available
302 E Penn Street
302 East Penn Street, Long Beach, NY
3 Bedrooms
$11,500
JULY 15 - AUGUST 14 Rental. Beautiful Corner Cape by the Ocean & Boardwalk with 4-car driveway. Large Entry Room, half bath, Laundry & den on ground floor.
1 of 12
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
Westholme North
1 Unit Available
255 W Pine Street
255 West Pine Street, Long Beach, NY
Spend your summer in Long Beach by the Bay. Stunning modern home with all amenities for your comfort and enjoyment. View of the bay from the master B/R and Deck.Owner is including Beach Passes.Do not miss this opportunity. .
1 of 5
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
Central District
1 Unit Available
121 E Walnut Street
121 East Walnut Street, Long Beach, NY
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
Bright Spacious 3 Bdrm,2 Flbth Furnished Upper Apt. With EIK, W/D, FRML DNGRM, 2 Decks, Available June 2nd thru Sept.15th.
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
East End South
1 Unit Available
813 Shore Road
813 Shore Road, Long Beach, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
Furnished Ocean view Corner Unit 3 bedroom/2 bathroom WINTER 3k or year round 4K RENTAL CALL FOR AVAILABILITY. Rates for different season apply Call for all important info. Amazing views from sun decks ...
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
North Park
1 Unit Available
464 Riverside Blvd
464 Riverside Boulevard, Long Beach, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
Virtual showings available. Very bright 3 bedroom, 1 bath unit available for rent. Great living room, separate dining room, nice white kitchen, 3 bedrooms, bath room with tub, radiant heating throughout the apartment.
1 of 35
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
West End
1 Unit Available
59 Nebraska St
59 Nebraska Street, Long Beach, NY
3 Bedrooms
$5,500
1938 sqft
Westends finest. Where the sky meets the sea. This One of a Kind Modern home will be sure to exceed all your wants and expectations. No expense spared. Custom paver driveway and walkway. Radiant heat, 2 covered private decks w/ fans.
1 of 20
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
East End South
1 Unit Available
651 Shore Road
651 Shore Road, Long Beach, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,250
*New Floors Just Put In!* Magnificent Bright Newly Renovated Townhouse Condo With Cathedral Ceilings. Brand New Kitchen! 3 Bedroom And 2 Full Baths. Large 2 Car Garage.
1 of 12
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
Central District
1 Unit Available
138 W Olive Street
138 West Olive Street, Long Beach, NY
3 Bedrooms
Ask
In The Heart Of Westholme 4 Bedrooms, 2.5 Bath Apartment In House Totally Updated. Private Laundry In Basement With Locked Storage Room. 3 Blocks To Ocean And 2 Blocks To Center Of Town And Lirr Station.
1 of 11
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
Central District
1 Unit Available
16 E Walnut Street
16 East Walnut Street, Long Beach, NY
VIRTUAL TOUR Available! Beautiful Furnished Renovated 4 Bedroom, 3 Bath Townhouse. 2 Bedrooms On Main Level. Just Minutes To The Beach, Shopping And LIRR.
1 of 12
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
East End North
1 Unit Available
546 E Hudson Street
546 East Hudson Street, Long Beach, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
1000 sqft
Long Beach East End Year Round Rental Charming 2 Bedroom 1 Bath Upper Unit With Extra Room for Guest Room or Home Office, Living Room With Fireplace, Eat-in-Kitchen, Formal Dining Room, High Ceilings, Hardwood Floors, Porch and Private Entrance.
1 of 20
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
Westholme North
1 Unit Available
254 W Bay Drive
254 West Bay Drive, Long Beach, NY
Diamond Condition Waterfront Colonial On Open Bay Top Of The Line Everything! Completely Renovated Incredible Open Floor Plan Kitchen W/Stunning Open Bay Views.
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
West End
1 Unit Available
48 Tennessee Avenue
48 Tennessee Avenue, Long Beach, NY
West End Beachside Furnished Whole House Rental in Prime Location. Spacious 2 Story Featuring 5 Bedrooms, 2 Full Baths, Lr/Dr Updated Kitchen, Front Porch, Den W/Oceanview Deck. Full Basement With Washer/Dryer.
1 of 14
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
East End South
1 Unit Available
111 Mitchell Avenue
111 Mitchel Avenue, Long Beach, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1000 sqft
Duplex Home with Open Layout in The President street section of Long Beach side location! 3 Bedrooms, 1.5 baths. Updated Kitchen, bathrooms, a terrace and 1 car Garage. Located on a beach block.
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
East End North
1 Unit Available
361 E Market St
361 East Market Street, Long Beach, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1245 sqft
East End....1st floor "Has It All" ...3 Bedroom/2 full bath apartment in 2-family house. Private entrance, Open concept foyer/living room/dining room, Kitchen w/granite counter tops, built-in microwave,s/s appliances. refrigerator w/ice maker.
