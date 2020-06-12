/
/
/
furnished apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 9:37 AM
24 Furnished Apartments for rent in Long Beach, NY
1 of 5
Last updated June 14 at 02:06am
Central District
1 Unit Available
121 E Walnut Street
121 East Walnut Street, Long Beach, NY
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
Bright Spacious 3 Bdrm,2 Flbth Furnished Upper Apt. With EIK, W/D, FRML DNGRM, 2 Decks, Available June 2nd thru Sept.15th.
1 of 16
Last updated June 14 at 02:06am
East End South
1 Unit Available
813 Shore Road
813 Shore Road, Long Beach, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
Furnished Ocean view Corner Unit 3 bedroom/2 bathroom WINTER 3k or year round 4K RENTAL CALL FOR AVAILABILITY. Rates for different season apply Call for all important info. Amazing views from sun decks ...
1 of 11
Last updated June 14 at 02:06am
Central District
1 Unit Available
16 E Walnut Street
16 East Walnut Street, Long Beach, NY
4 Bedrooms
$8,000
VIRTUAL TOUR Available! Beautiful Furnished Renovated 4 Bedroom, 3 Bath Townhouse. 2 Bedrooms On Main Level. Just Minutes To The Beach, Shopping And LIRR.
1 of 15
Last updated June 14 at 02:06am
West End
1 Unit Available
48 Tennessee Avenue
48 Tennessee Avenue, Long Beach, NY
5 Bedrooms
$3,500
West End Beachside Furnished Whole House Rental in Prime Location. Spacious 2 Story Featuring 5 Bedrooms, 2 Full Baths, Lr/Dr Updated Kitchen, Front Porch, Den W/Oceanview Deck. Full Basement With Washer/Dryer.
1 of 10
Last updated June 14 at 02:06am
East End South
1 Unit Available
360 Shore Road
360 Shore Road, Long Beach, NY
1 Bedroom
$18,000
Immaculate Furnished Large One Bedroom Apartment, Over sized Terrace With Ocean Views.
1 of 19
Last updated June 14 at 02:06am
East End South
1 Unit Available
700 Park Avenue E
700 East Park Avenue, Long Beach, NY
3 Bedrooms
$10,000
Fabulous Summer Rental - Beach time is here Rent one month or two or the entire summer, your choice ... 3 Bedrooms PLUS Loft.
1 of 9
Last updated June 14 at 02:06am
West End
1 Unit Available
31 Virginia Avenue
31 Virginia Avenue, Long Beach, NY
2 Bedrooms
$14,000
Whole House August $14000 Diamond Condition West End 2 Bdrm, 2 Full Baths On Wide Beach Block. Kit Features, S.S. Appl & Granite Countertops. First Floor Has 9 Ft Ceilings, Recessed Lighting & Hrdwd Floors.
1 of 17
Last updated June 14 at 02:06am
West End
1 Unit Available
973 W Park Street
973 West Park Avenue, Long Beach, NY
3 Bedrooms
$30,000
Spend Your Summer On The Bay! First Floor Features: Large Open Layout With Living Room/Dining Room with Spectacular Views of Reynolds Channel-Full Updated Bath and Home Office.
1 of 12
Last updated June 14 at 02:06am
Westholme South
1 Unit Available
530 W Olive Street
530 West Olive Street, Long Beach, NY
3 Bedrooms
$12,000
1358 sqft
This fully furnished, updated three bedroom two bath home is available for summer rental - July, August 2020.
1 of 20
Last updated June 14 at 02:06am
The Canals
1 Unit Available
718 E Chester Street
718 East Chester Street, Long Beach, NY
4 Bedrooms
$8,000
Mint Whole House For Seasonal Rental, 4 Bedroom, 3 Bath Home. Fully Furnished. Just Bring Your Beach Towels, Bathing Suits And Toothbrushes. Easy Access To The Ocean, Famous Long Beach Boardwalk, Town, Shops, Restaurants, Houses Of Worship, Golf.
1 of 16
Last updated June 14 at 02:06am
West End
1 Unit Available
1051 Oceanfront
1051 Oceanfront, Long Beach, NY
3 Bedrooms
$20,000
Oceanfront Lower Corner Unit Townhouse - Fully Furnished Featuring Open Floor Plan. 3 Bedroom, 2 1/2 Bath. Deck Off Great Room With Gorgeous Ocean Views. Patio Off Master. Parking Inc. Garage Plus 1 Designated Parking Spot.
1 of 18
Last updated June 14 at 02:06am
The Canals
1 Unit Available
52 Curley
52 Curley Street, Long Beach, NY
4 Bedrooms
$6,900
furnished four bedroom three bath split level with views of the gardens floor to ceiling windows modern kitchen with all high quality cabinets counter and appliances large screen TV s through out fireplace wetbar four bedrooms with master suite
Results within 1 mile of Long Beach
1 of 14
Last updated June 14 at 02:06am
Lido Beach
1 Unit Available
2 Buxton
2 Buxton Street, Lido Beach, NY
2 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$15,000
2 floor beach house furnished with ocean views decks 4 bedrooms 3 baths dining room living room
1 of 16
Last updated June 14 at 02:06am
Lido Beach
1 Unit Available
44 Matlock St
44 Matlock Street, Lido Beach, NY
5 Bedrooms
$4,400
2568 sqft
can be furnished or unfurnished
Results within 5 miles of Long Beach
1 of 19
Last updated June 14 at 02:06am
Point Lookout
1 Unit Available
25 E Lido Blvd S
25 Lido Blvd, Point Lookout, NY
4 Bedrooms
$20,000
SUMMER JULY $19k & AUGUST $21k Labor Day 5k OR Winter $5000 per month or year round /summer options/ MOVE IN & Ideal / all new/ 4-5 bedroom / furnished / formal living room and Dining room/ spacious new kitchen with breakfast nook/ and much more.
1 of 16
Last updated June 14 at 02:06am
Point Lookout
1 Unit Available
15 Beech Street
15 Beech Street, Point Lookout, NY
4 Bedrooms
$20,000
Very Nice And Beautifully Furnished / 4 Bedroom And 2 Bathrooms With Basement/Winter 3000-3500 per month / SUMMER $20,000 per month /Central A/C.
1 of 20
Last updated June 14 at 02:06am
Point Lookout
1 Unit Available
145 Inwood Avenue
145 Inwood Avenue, Point Lookout, NY
4 Bedrooms
$16,000
Excellent Summer or WINTER rental Call for Summer options) Furnished Seasonal Getaway Steps To Beach/Ocean View Deck With Yard And Location/Location/Location..Available June/July & August Also some winter months available..
1 of 20
Last updated June 14 at 02:06am
Point Lookout
1 Unit Available
139 Hewlett
139 Hewlett Avenue, Point Lookout, NY
4 Bedrooms
$17,500
Steps To Ocean, Ideal all newly remodeled MOVE IN CONDITION. 4 Bedroom/2 Story Home For Rent SUMMER /AUGUST W LABOR DAY OPTION / WINTER RENTALs available with options $3000 per MOs / 2 Bathrooms/Excellent Shape/ Sunset Yard With Outdoor Shower...
1 of 9
Last updated June 14 at 02:06am
Woodmere
1 Unit Available
723 Hungry Harbor Rd
723 Hungry Harbor Road, Woodmere, NY
6 Bedrooms
$5,000
Extraordinary Custom Build colonial Nestled In North Woodmere. Fully Equipped Rare Beauty Of Excellence & Perfection. Specious Living Room With High Ceilings. Family Room With Fire Place & Sliding Doors Leading To Beautiful Backyard.
1 of 9
Last updated June 14 at 02:06am
Point Lookout
1 Unit Available
83 Freeport Avenue
83 Freeport Avenue, Point Lookout, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1200 sqft
THIS IS A SEASONAL RENTAL NOTE DATES Available October ,1 2020 until May 21, 2021 Furnished 2 Bedroom Beach Cottage.
1 of 11
Last updated June 14 at 02:06am
Point Lookout
1 Unit Available
76 Inwood Avenue
76 Inwood Avenue, Point Lookout, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1600 sqft
*NOTE DATES AVAILABLE* SEASONAL RENTAL * September 15, 2020 to May / June 2021,*Nicely Furnished Seasonal Beach Rental, Living room w/ fireplace, dining room, EIK, 2/3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, Wood Floors, small pet ok with extra security.
Results within 10 miles of Long Beach
1 of 15
Last updated June 14 at 02:06am
Rochdale
1 Unit Available
151-50 135th Avenue
151-50 135th Avenue, Queens, NY
4 Bedrooms
$3,200
Unique 4 Bedroom/1 Bath Completely Furnished & Accessorized Home Featuring Use of Yard & Parking For 3-4 Cars. Perfect Residential Location - Adjacent to JFK Airport - Bordering North Conduit/Rockaway Blvd.
1 of 18
Last updated June 14 at 02:06am
Franklin Square
1 Unit Available
1070 Barnes St
1070 Barnes Street, Franklin Square, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
diamond condition 3 bedroom 2 bath home. All redone top of the line. semi furnished . will provide fencing upon request. private new laundry room and newly finished basement. nice private backyard.
1 of 18
Last updated June 14 at 02:06am
Far Rockaway
1 Unit Available
183 Beach 62 Street
183 Beach 62nd Street, Queens, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1000 sqft
If you enjoy the beach, this is your apartment. At the Arverne By the Sea complex, one block to. the Rockaway Beach. Two sunny, fully furnished bedrooms. TV in each room, hotel style, top floor, plenty closets, large living room and dining.
Similar Pages
Long Beach 1 BedroomsLong Beach 2 BedroomsLong Beach 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsLong Beach 3 BedroomsLong Beach Apartments with BalconyLong Beach Apartments with Garage
Long Beach Apartments with GymLong Beach Apartments with Hardwood FloorsLong Beach Apartments with ParkingLong Beach Apartments with PoolLong Beach Apartments with Washer-DryerLong Beach Cheap Places
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
New York, NYBrooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJStaten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJUnion City, NJ
Fort Lee, NJEdgewater, NJGlen Cove, NYHempstead, NYMineola, NYValley Stream, NYHuntington Station, NYRockville Centre, NYEast Massapequa, NYMelville, NYMamaroneck, NYWest Hempstead, NY