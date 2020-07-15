/
/
/
studio apartments
Last updated July 15 2020 at 9:04 AM
12 Studio Apartments for rent in Long Beach, NY
1 of 15
Last updated July 15 at 09:58 AM
1 Unit Available
Central District
225 W Broadway
225 West Broadway, Long Beach, NY
Studio
$1,700
Fabulous Studio Located In The Desirable Castle Courts Condominium.
1 of 19
Last updated July 15 at 09:58 AM
1 Unit Available
East End South
405 E Broadway
405 East Broadway, Long Beach, NY
Studio
$3,000
Come Enjoy Hotel Life Style By The Sea! Studios Available For Yearly Rental. Please Note, This Is A Hotel Room (No Kitchen/Living Room). Room Features Bedroom, Bathroom, Coffee Maker, And Small Refrigerator.
1 of 14
Last updated July 15 at 09:58 AM
1 Unit Available
East End South
650 Shore Road
650 Shore Road, Long Beach, NY
Studio
$1,800
Oceanfront Building Includes Oceanfront Deck and in Ground Pool with Direct Access To the Beach, Oceanfront Library, Private Saunas and Top of the Line Exclusive Gym With Private Weight Room, Lovely Alcove Studio with an Enclosed Cozy Dreaming Room,
1 of 6
Last updated April 4 at 06:18 AM
1 Unit Available
West End
5 New York Avenue 5
5 New York Avenue, Long Beach, NY
Studio
$1,400
Studio in Oceanfront Garden Apt Complex. Steps to Ocean!!
Results within 5 miles of Long Beach
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 13 at 09:16 PM
10 Units Available
Far Rockaway
Wavecrest Gardens
20-10 Seagirt Blvd, Queens, NY
Studio
$1,352
Coastal community on the edge of Queens and Long Island, an easy train ride from the heart of the city. Spacious residential apartments with hardwood floors, walk-in closets, separate dining rooms and remodeled kitchens.
1 of 10
Last updated July 15 at 08:42 AM
1 Unit Available
Far Rockaway
11-20 foam place
11-20 Foam Place, Queens, NY
Studio
$3,750
750 sqft
Spacious basement Studio, 1 bathroom, Living room, eat-in kitchen , Smart TV, Free wifi and internet. One king size bed and a sofa couch bed. Beautiful get away couple of minutes away from Far Rockaways 11km beach boardwalks.
1 of 6
Last updated July 15 at 09:58 AM
1 Unit Available
Oceanside
86 Moore Ave
86 Moore Avenue, Oceanside, NY
Studio
$2,400
2 bed 1 bath First Floor Unit , Central Air Washer Dryer Hook up
1 of 3
Last updated July 15 at 09:58 AM
1 Unit Available
Rockville Centre
1 S Forest
1 South Forest Avenue, Rockville Centre, NY
Studio
$1,650
Beautiful all newly renovated bath room , new eat in kitchen, new floors. Close to LIRR, Bus, shopping, dinning.
1 of 13
Last updated July 15 at 09:58 AM
1 Unit Available
Rockville Centre
45 Grand Avenue
45 Grand Avenue, Rockville Centre, NY
Studio
$1,700
900 sqft
Beautiful Studio Apartment for rent in Rockville Centre, Very Spacious Room that fits bed and Living area comfortably, Big Eat in Kitchin with Gas stove, Dishwasher and entrance to lovely Balcony with a perfect view to have your morning coffee on.
Results within 10 miles of Long Beach
1 of 1
Last updated July 15 at 08:42 AM
1 Unit Available
New Hyde Park
271
271 New Hyde Park Road, New Hyde Park, NY
Studio
$1,590
100 sqft
Beautiful apt second floor ready to move . Could you call me 347-247-6417
1 of 1
Last updated July 15 at 09:58 AM
1 Unit Available
Cambria Heights
224-05 Linden Blvd
224-05 Linden Boulevard, Queens, NY
Studio
$2,000
1000 sqft
storefront
1 of 1
Last updated July 15 at 09:58 AM
1 Unit Available
Queens Village
214-85 Jamaica Ave
214-85 Jamaica Avenue, Queens, NY
Studio
$1,200
Office/ Store for Rent
Similar Pages
Long Beach 1 BedroomsLong Beach 2 BedroomsLong Beach 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsLong Beach 3 BedroomsLong Beach Apartments with BalconyLong Beach Apartments with Garage
Long Beach Apartments with GymLong Beach Apartments with Hardwood FloorsLong Beach Apartments with ParkingLong Beach Apartments with PoolLong Beach Apartments with Washer-DryerLong Beach Cheap Places
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
New York, NYBrooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJStaten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJUnion City, NJ
Fort Lee, NJEdgewater, NJGlen Cove, NYHempstead, NYMineola, NYValley Stream, NYHuntington Station, NYRockville Centre, NYEast Massapequa, NYMelville, NYMamaroneck, NYWest Hempstead, NY