apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 10 2020 at 1:06 PM
109 Apartments for rent in Long Beach, NY with washer-dryer
Verified
1 of 41
Last updated July 10 at 01:03pm
2 Units Available
Central District
Avalon Towers
10 W Broadway, Long Beach, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$5,005
1353 sqft
Oceanfront one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with extravagant amenities such as a sauna, heated pool and private garage. Located within close proximity to JFK airport and Long Island Railroad.
1 of 20
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
West End
30 Arizona Ave
30 Arizona Avenue, Long Beach, NY
3 Bedrooms
$15,000
2200 sqft
SPECTACULAR 3BR, 2.5 BATH -NEWLY CONSTRUCTED - OCEANVIEW- WESTERN EXPOSURE 2- SUN FILLED DECKS...
1 of 9
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
East End South
360 Shore Rd 8B
360 Shore Rd, Long Beach, NY
1 Bedroom
$12,000
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Long Beach 360 Shore Rd SUMMER RENTAL, PARKING INC - Property Id: 313185 Summer Rental Immaculate & Clean Furnished Large 1 Bedroom, 1.
1 of 3
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Central District
125 E Broadway
125 East Broadway, Long Beach, NY
2 Bedrooms
$4,250
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury High Rise Building Located In The Heart Of Long Beach, Ny Seconds To The Beach And Minutes To Lirr. South Facing, Large 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bath, Pvt Laundry, Gas Fireplace, Wood Floors, Ample Closets, Private Deck & Beautiful Oceanviews.
1 of 17
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
East End South
128 Harding Avenue
128 Harding Avenue, Long Beach, NY
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,150
Prime Beachside Location!Immaculate Upper 3 bed.2 Bath Unit W/Pvt Deck and Garage! Priceless! Very spacious open Layout,Sep.Entrance,HWFlrs,Updated Kit,FDR,LR,Pvt Washer&Dryer.Tenant pays Electric,60% heat &Hot water. Cold Water Included. No Pets.
1 of 16
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
East End South
813 Shore Road
813 Shore Road, Long Beach, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
FURNISHED Ocean view Corner Unit 3 bedroom/2 bathroom WINTER 3500 or year round 4500 RENTAL CALL FOR AVAILABILITY. Rates for different season apply Call for all important info. Amazing views from sun decks ...
1 of 12
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Central District
138 W Olive Street
138 West Olive Street, Long Beach, NY
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$3,900
Showings Will Begin After July 5th. In The Heart Of Westholme 4 Bedrooms, 2.5 Bath Apartment In House Totally Updated. Private Laundry In Basement With Locked Storage Room. 3 Blocks To Ocean And 2 Blocks To Center Of Town And Lirr Station.
1 of 16
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
East End South
433 E Olive Street
433 East Olive Street, Long Beach, NY
4 Bedrooms
$4,000
Beautifully Updated Historic Tudor Home Beach Side of Park Ave. Whole House Rental with 4 Bedrooms & 2.5 Baths. Beautiful Backyard with Brick Patio To Entertain. Gorgeous Hardwood Floors.
1 of 11
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Central District
16 E Walnut Street
16 East Walnut Street, Long Beach, NY
4 Bedrooms
$8,000
VIRTUAL TOUR Available! Beautiful Furnished Renovated 4 Bedroom, 3 Bath Townhouse. 2 Bedrooms On Main Level. Just Minutes To The Beach, Shopping And LIRR.
1 of 9
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Central District
22 W Walnut Street
22 West Walnut Street, Long Beach, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,400
Beautiful Westholme, Beachside Upper Apartment in Best Location, Center of Town, Close to Beach, LIRR, Shopping & Restaurants, Nicely Updated, Stainless Steel & Granite in Kitchen W/Nook & Deck, Large Living Room, Formal Dining Room W/Deck,
1 of 9
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
West End
31 Virginia Avenue
31 Virginia Avenue, Long Beach, NY
2 Bedrooms
$14,000
Whole House August $14000 Diamond Condition West End 2 Bdrm, 2 Full Baths On Wide Beach Block. Kit Features, S.S. Appl & Granite Countertops. First Floor Has 9 Ft Ceilings, Recessed Lighting & Hrdwd Floors.
1 of 16
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Central District
100 W Broadway Boulevard
100 West Broadway, Long Beach, NY
1 Bedroom
$3,500
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Triple Mint Duplex in Oceanfront Building Offers Private Outdoor Rooftop Parking Spot, Heated Oceanfront Pool, State of the Art Gym, Sauna, Bike Room.....
1 of 27
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
West End
57 Oregon Street
57 Oregon Street, Long Beach, NY
4 Bedrooms
$17,000
Absolute Pristine August Summer Rental Located In The Desirable West End. 2nd Fl: Spectacular Open Layout W/ Sliders To Deck, Gorgeous Kitchen W/ SS Appliance, Granite Island & Countertops, Powder Rm, Master Bdr Ensuite W/ Large Walk In Closet.
1 of 20
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
East End South
101 Harding Avenue
101 Harding Avenue, Long Beach, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,750
1300 sqft
Mint Condition, Huge Beachside Apartment, Located Just Steps From One Of Long Island's Most Pristine Beaches & Surfing Spots.
1 of 12
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
East End North
459 Monroe Blvd
459 Monroe Boulevard, Long Beach, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
Call Katherine Crowley directly: 516-297-5652
1 of 10
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
East End North
457 Monroe Blvd
457 Monroe Boulevard, Long Beach, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,950
Large 3 Bed 2 Bath, Driveway and Deck. Vaulted Ceilings, Spacious Layout, Hard Wooden Floors, Bright Lighting. Laundry in Unit. Pets Welcome.
1 of 5
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Central District
121 E Walnut Street
121 East Walnut Street, Long Beach, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
Bright Spacious 3 Bdrm,2 Flbth Furnished Upper Apt. With EIK, W/D, FRML DNGRM, 2 Decks, Available July 1 thru July 31.
1 of 1
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
West End
21 Maryland Avenue
21 Maryland Avenue, Long Beach, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,400
Long Beach--Ocean view 5 room ALL NEW apartment, Large front deck with water views, Extra large living room with dining area, beautiful kitchen and bath, great appliances, moldings, high hats all hi end finishes, washer and dryer in the unit,
1 of 14
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
East End North
549 E Chester Street
549 East Chester Street, Long Beach, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,750
1000 sqft
Spacious, Open Concept Designed 2 Bedroom Apartment. New Kitchen, Granite Counter Tops, Ss Appliances, Wood Look Flooring, Central Air, In Unit Private Washer and Dryer, Good Closet Space, Convenient To Shopping, Beach, Schools.
1 of 11
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Central District
251 W Broadway
251 West Broadway, Long Beach, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,400
Long Beach 1 Bedroom 1 Bath Year Round Rental at the Windward Condo. Terrific Building with Oceanview Rooftop Deck, Washer/Dryer and Close to Beach, Boardwalk, Shopping, Restaurants and Transportation. Must See!
1 of 11
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
West End
16 Virginia Avenue
16 Virginia Avenue, Long Beach, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,950
Long Beach: Winter Rental Oct 2020, Beach Side 3br 2bth whole house 1 mos security no pets.
1 of 20
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
East End South
120 Mitchell Avenue
120 Mitchel Avenue, Long Beach, NY
3 Bedrooms
$10,000
Top of the Line!Stunning Summer Rental!Available August 1 through September 2!Beachside Location!Immaculate and Beautifully Decorated Upper 3Bed,2Full Modern Baths Unit,(King bed,Queen&Double pullout)Brand New Open Eik,Top of the Line Workmanship!LR
1 of 16
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Westholme North
515 W Hudson Street
515 West Hudson Street, Long Beach, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
Long Beach Beautiful Westholme Area, large 6 room apartment, Open living room with fireplace, dining room, eat-in-kitchen, cathedral ceiling, front balcony, 3 large bedrooms. private washer/dryer, private garage and driveway.
1 of 28
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
West End
105 Ohio Avenue
105 Ohio Avenue, Long Beach, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
rendy and Lively West End with Garage Parking! Upper 3 Bed,Full Bath,EIK,L-shape Dinning Area,Fron Porch,Side Porch,Outdoor shower,Storage room for bikes, HWFlrs, share use of W&D, a lot of closetsEnjoy friendly beach community!Easy commute to the
