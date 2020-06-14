17 Apartments for rent in Long Beach, NY with gym

“One of the publicity stunts used to launch Long Beach at the start of the 20th century was marching a herd of elephants along the boardwalk.” (-Park Ride Fly USA).

Long Beach is one of two cities located on Long Island. During the spring and summer months, there is a flood of new faces because of the visitors attracted to the beach. Throughout the winter months, residents tend to feel detached from the rest of Long Island, but the peace and quiet is an enjoyable aspect during the colder months. With approximately 35,000 residents living in a two square mile section, it is not hard to make friends and learn the best routes for navigation through the city.