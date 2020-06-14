17 Apartments for rent in Long Beach, NY with gym
1 of 41
1 of 3
1 of 16
1 of 9
1 of 14
1 of 18
1 of 17
1 of 15
1 of 40
1 of 8
1 of 5
1 of 32
1 of 13
1 of 24
1 of 8
1 of 4
1 of 20
“One of the publicity stunts used to launch Long Beach at the start of the 20th century was marching a herd of elephants along the boardwalk.” (-Park Ride Fly USA).
Long Beach is one of two cities located on Long Island. During the spring and summer months, there is a flood of new faces because of the visitors attracted to the beach. Throughout the winter months, residents tend to feel detached from the rest of Long Island, but the peace and quiet is an enjoyable aspect during the colder months. With approximately 35,000 residents living in a two square mile section, it is not hard to make friends and learn the best routes for navigation through the city. See more
Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Long Beach renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.
Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.
Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.
If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.
Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!
Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.