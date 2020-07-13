Apartment List
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:14 AM

115 Apartments for rent in Long Beach, NY with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Long Beach apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a pr... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
2 Units Available
Central District
Avalon Towers
10 W Broadway, Long Beach, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$4,995
1353 sqft
Oceanfront one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with extravagant amenities such as a sauna, heated pool and private garage. Located within close proximity to JFK airport and Long Island Railroad.

1 of 3

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Central District
125 E Broadway
125 East Broadway, Long Beach, NY
2 Bedrooms
$4,250
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury High Rise Building Located In The Heart Of Long Beach, Ny Seconds To The Beach And Minutes To Lirr. South Facing, Large 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bath, Pvt Laundry, Gas Fireplace, Wood Floors, Ample Closets, Private Deck & Beautiful Oceanviews.

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
West End
30 Arizona Ave
30 Arizona Avenue, Long Beach, NY
3 Bedrooms
$15,000
2200 sqft
SPECTACULAR 3BR, 2.5 BATH -NEWLY CONSTRUCTED - OCEANVIEW- WESTERN EXPOSURE 2- SUN FILLED DECKS...

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
East End South
128 Harding Avenue
128 Harding Avenue, Long Beach, NY
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,150
Prime Beachside Location!Immaculate Upper 3 bed.2 Bath Unit W/Pvt Deck and Garage! Priceless! Very spacious open Layout,Sep.Entrance,HWFlrs,Updated Kit,FDR,LR,Pvt Washer&Dryer.Tenant pays Electric,60% heat &Hot water. Cold Water Included. No Pets.

1 of 1

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Westholme North
132 W Market St
132 West Market Street, Long Beach, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,650
BEAUTIFULLY RENOVATED 2 BR, 1 BA W HARDWOOD FLOORS. FULLY RENOVATED IN 2017.

1 of 1

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Westholme North
128 W Market St
128 West Market Street, Long Beach, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
UPPER UNIT 2 BR, 1 BATH W FRONT AND BACK TERRACE. COMPLETELY RENOVATED, SUN DRENCHED APARTMENT NEAR TRANSPORTATION AND SHOPS.

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
East End South
813 Shore Road
813 Shore Road, Long Beach, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
FURNISHED Ocean view Corner Unit 3 bedroom/2 bathroom WINTER 3500 or year round 4500 RENTAL CALL FOR AVAILABILITY. Rates for different season apply Call for all important info. Amazing views from sun decks ...

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
East End South
433 E Olive Street
433 East Olive Street, Long Beach, NY
4 Bedrooms
$4,000
Beautifully Updated Historic Tudor Home Beach Side of Park Ave. Whole House Rental with 4 Bedrooms & 2.5 Baths. Beautiful Backyard with Brick Patio To Entertain. Gorgeous Hardwood Floors.

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Central District
138 W Olive Street
138 West Olive Street, Long Beach, NY
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$3,900
Showings Will Begin After July 5th. In The Heart Of Westholme 4 Bedrooms, 2.5 Bath Apartment In House Totally Updated. Private Laundry In Basement With Locked Storage Room. 3 Blocks To Ocean And 2 Blocks To Center Of Town And Lirr Station.

1 of 6

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
East End South
105 Pacific Blvd
105 Pacific Boulevard, Long Beach, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,100
Brand new renovated 1 bedroom minutes away from the beach. the apartment was fully gutted and everything will be band new. kitchen with stone counters, wood flooring, window ac, new energy star windows and large deck.

1 of 4

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
East End South
20 Franklin Boulevard
20 Franklin Boulevard, Long Beach, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,900
No Broker Fee! Lovely one bedroom with ocean views from the balcony. Water is included. Off Street Parking on first come first serve basis. Laundry on the premises. Bike room.

1 of 11

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Central District
16 E Walnut Street
16 East Walnut Street, Long Beach, NY
4 Bedrooms
$8,000
VIRTUAL TOUR Available! Beautiful Furnished Renovated 4 Bedroom, 3 Bath Townhouse. 2 Bedrooms On Main Level. Just Minutes To The Beach, Shopping And LIRR.

1 of 9

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Central District
22 W Walnut Street
22 West Walnut Street, Long Beach, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,400
Beautiful Westholme, Beachside Upper Apartment in Best Location, Center of Town, Close to Beach, LIRR, Shopping & Restaurants, Nicely Updated, Stainless Steel & Granite in Kitchen W/Nook & Deck, Large Living Room, Formal Dining Room W/Deck,

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Central District
100 W Broadway Boulevard
100 West Broadway, Long Beach, NY
1 Bedroom
$3,500
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Triple Mint Duplex in Oceanfront Building Offers Private Outdoor Rooftop Parking Spot, Heated Oceanfront Pool, State of the Art Gym, Sauna, Bike Room.....

1 of 27

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
West End
57 Oregon Street
57 Oregon Street, Long Beach, NY
4 Bedrooms
$17,000
Absolute Pristine August Summer Rental Located In The Desirable West End. 2nd Fl: Spectacular Open Layout W/ Sliders To Deck, Gorgeous Kitchen W/ SS Appliance, Granite Island & Countertops, Powder Rm, Master Bdr Ensuite W/ Large Walk In Closet.

1 of 9

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
West End
31 Virginia Avenue
31 Virginia Avenue, Long Beach, NY
2 Bedrooms
$14,000
Whole House August $14000 Diamond Condition West End 2 Bdrm, 2 Full Baths On Wide Beach Block. Kit Features, S.S. Appl & Granite Countertops. First Floor Has 9 Ft Ceilings, Recessed Lighting & Hrdwd Floors.

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
East End South
101 Harding Avenue
101 Harding Avenue, Long Beach, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,750
1300 sqft
Mint Condition, Huge Beachside Apartment, Located Just Steps From One Of Long Island's Most Pristine Beaches & Surfing Spots.

1 of 3

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
East End North
558 Lincoln Boulevard
558 Lincoln Boulevard, Long Beach, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
Long Beach: East End:. Spacious 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom 1300 Sq Ft, 1st Floor Apartment. High Ceilings, Huge Living/ Dining Room/ Kitchen. High Efficiency Gas Heat/Utils Are Low, 1 Parking Space /With Plenty Off Street Parking.

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
East End North
459 Monroe Blvd
459 Monroe Boulevard, Long Beach, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
Call Katherine Crowley directly: 516-297-5652

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
East End North
457 Monroe Blvd
457 Monroe Boulevard, Long Beach, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,950
Large 3 Bed 2 Bath, Driveway and Deck. Vaulted Ceilings, Spacious Layout, Hard Wooden Floors, Bright Lighting. Laundry in Unit. Pets Welcome.

1 of 7

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Central District
215 W Broadway
215 West Broadway, Long Beach, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$5,500
July Rental--Absolutely adorable 1 bedroom condo has entry hall with closet, livingroom, open eat-in kitchen, bedroom, & bath. Great location by beach & boardwalk. Close to LIRR & restaurants.

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
The Canals
719 E Park Avenue
719 East Park Avenue, Long Beach, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
Adorable spacious 3 Bedroom, 1.5 Bath- Pet Friendly-Freshly Painted,New Windows, Parking For Two Cars And Shared Use Of Yard!

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
East End South
120 Mitchell Avenue
120 Mitchel Avenue, Long Beach, NY
3 Bedrooms
$10,000
Top of the Line!Stunning Summer Rental!Available August 1 through September 2!Beachside Location!Immaculate and Beautifully Decorated Upper 3Bed,2Full Modern Baths Unit,(King bed,Queen&Double pullout)Brand New Open Eik,Top of the Line Workmanship!LR

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Westholme North
515 W Hudson Street
515 West Hudson Street, Long Beach, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
Long Beach Beautiful Westholme Area, large 6 room apartment, Open living room with fireplace, dining room, eat-in-kitchen, cathedral ceiling, front balcony, 3 large bedrooms. private washer/dryer, private garage and driveway.
City Guide for Long Beach, NY

“One of the publicity stunts used to launch Long Beach at the start of the 20th century was marching a herd of elephants along the boardwalk.” (-Park Ride Fly USA).

Long Beach is one of two cities located on Long Island. During the spring and summer months, there is a flood of new faces because of the visitors attracted to the beach. Throughout the winter months, residents tend to feel detached from the rest of Long Island, but the peace and quiet is an enjoyable aspect during the colder months. With approximately 35,000 residents living in a two square mile section, it is not hard to make friends and learn the best routes for navigation through the city. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Long Beach, NY

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Long Beach apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

