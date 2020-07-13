115 Apartments for rent in Long Beach, NY with parking
“One of the publicity stunts used to launch Long Beach at the start of the 20th century was marching a herd of elephants along the boardwalk.” (-Park Ride Fly USA).
Long Beach is one of two cities located on Long Island. During the spring and summer months, there is a flood of new faces because of the visitors attracted to the beach. Throughout the winter months, residents tend to feel detached from the rest of Long Island, but the peace and quiet is an enjoyable aspect during the colder months. With approximately 35,000 residents living in a two square mile section, it is not hard to make friends and learn the best routes for navigation through the city. See more
Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Long Beach apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.
Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.
Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.
If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.
Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.
Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.
Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.