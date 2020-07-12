/
central district
162 Apartments for rent in Central District, Long Beach, NY
Avalon Towers
10 W Broadway, Long Beach, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$4,995
1353 sqft
Oceanfront one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with extravagant amenities such as a sauna, heated pool and private garage. Located within close proximity to JFK airport and Long Island Railroad.
125 E Broadway
125 East Broadway, Long Beach, NY
2 Bedrooms
$4,250
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury High Rise Building Located In The Heart Of Long Beach, Ny Seconds To The Beach And Minutes To Lirr. South Facing, Large 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bath, Pvt Laundry, Gas Fireplace, Wood Floors, Ample Closets, Private Deck & Beautiful Oceanviews.
138 W Olive Street
138 West Olive Street, Long Beach, NY
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$3,900
Showings Will Begin After July 5th. In The Heart Of Westholme 4 Bedrooms, 2.5 Bath Apartment In House Totally Updated. Private Laundry In Basement With Locked Storage Room. 3 Blocks To Ocean And 2 Blocks To Center Of Town And Lirr Station.
16 E Walnut Street
16 East Walnut Street, Long Beach, NY
4 Bedrooms
$8,000
VIRTUAL TOUR Available! Beautiful Furnished Renovated 4 Bedroom, 3 Bath Townhouse. 2 Bedrooms On Main Level. Just Minutes To The Beach, Shopping And LIRR.
22 W Walnut Street
22 West Walnut Street, Long Beach, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,400
Beautiful Westholme, Beachside Upper Apartment in Best Location, Center of Town, Close to Beach, LIRR, Shopping & Restaurants, Nicely Updated, Stainless Steel & Granite in Kitchen W/Nook & Deck, Large Living Room, Formal Dining Room W/Deck,
100 W Broadway Boulevard
100 West Broadway, Long Beach, NY
1 Bedroom
$3,500
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Triple Mint Duplex in Oceanfront Building Offers Private Outdoor Rooftop Parking Spot, Heated Oceanfront Pool, State of the Art Gym, Sauna, Bike Room.....
121 E Walnut Street
121 East Walnut Street, Long Beach, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
Bright Spacious 3 Bdrm,2 Flbth Furnished Upper Apt. With EIK, W/D, FRML DNGRM, 2 Decks, Available July 1 thru July 31.
215 W Broadway
215 West Broadway, Long Beach, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$5,500
July Rental--Absolutely adorable 1 bedroom condo has entry hall with closet, livingroom, open eat-in kitchen, bedroom, & bath. Great location by beach & boardwalk. Close to LIRR & restaurants.
251 W Broadway
251 West Broadway, Long Beach, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,400
Long Beach 1 Bedroom 1 Bath Year Round Rental at the Windward Condo. Terrific Building with Oceanview Rooftop Deck, Washer/Dryer and Close to Beach, Boardwalk, Shopping, Restaurants and Transportation. Must See!
225 W Broadway
225 West Broadway, Long Beach, NY
Studio
$1,700
1 Bedroom
Ask
Fabulous Studio Located In The Desirable Castle Courts Condominium.
128 W Walnut St
128 West Walnut Street, Long Beach, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
BEACHSIDE Upper Unit CONSISTING OF 3 BEDROOMS, 2 FLBTHS IN NEWLY RENOVATED WESTHOLME 2 fAMILY. KITCHEN and BATHROOMS ARE BRAND NEW. IN ADDITION THERE IS A BONUS ROOM (For small workspace). Large Balcony off of Lvngrm. Includes Gas & Water.
125 E Walnut Street
125 East Walnut Street, Long Beach, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1242 sqft
Long Beach Beachside Year Round Rental. 2 Bedroom 1 Bath Apartment in Two Family House. Bright Living Room, Kitchen and Terrace. Private Entrance. Bike Shed in Yard.
220 W Broadway
220 West Broadway, Long Beach, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
Fabulous, Redone Unit w/ Dishwasher, Refrigerator, Stove, Oven. New Vinyl Floors, 2 New Bathrooms, 3 Large Walk In Closets, New Heat & A/C. Beautiful Ocean View. Parking Spot Included. Light & Bright!
253 W Penn Street
253 West Penn Street, Long Beach, NY
7 Bedrooms
$35,000
4940 sqft
Spectacular Beachside Historical Mini Mansion Located in the Long Beach Estates & Westholme Area. Completely Renovated Interior in 2019. Spacious Front Porch & Grand Foyer. Features 7 Bedrooms (4 Ensuites) & 7 Full Bathrooms.
234 E Olive Street
234 East Olive Street, Long Beach, NY
4 Bedrooms
$4,800
fully furnished beach house, prime location, 3 to 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, formal living room and dining room, family room, leading to private yard, freshly painted with hardwood floors, french doors, high ceilings, crown moldings, private gardens.
170 W Broadway #8PHE
170 West Broadway, Long Beach, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$25,000
1700 sqft
This Exceptional Direct Oceanfront 3BR, 2.5 Bath Apt. Located In The Newly Renovated Prestigious Renaissance Is Perfectly Appointed With Everything You Would Need For A Summer At The Beach.
211 Edwards Boulevard #upper
211 Edwards Boulevard, Long Beach, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,350
Bright and spacious enormous size 3 bedrooms,2 full baths,formal dinning room, eating kitchen,new stainless steel appliances,new washer/dryer in the unit, hardwood floors,parking.
100 W Broadway #7Q
100 W Broadway, Long Beach, NY
1 Bedroom
$10,000
900 sqft
Newly renovated penthouse duplex with 2 OceanViews and 1.5Bath!! Blocks from train and right on the Boardwalk/Beach. Large IG pool/gym/party rm. Concierge. Parking. Pet at Landlords Discretion. Flexible move in/move out dates, 4-6wks.
128 W Market St
128 West Market Street, Long Beach, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
UPPER UNIT 2 BR, 1 BATH W FRONT AND BACK TERRACE. COMPLETELY RENOVATED, SUN DRENCHED APARTMENT NEAR TRANSPORTATION AND SHOPS.
132 W Market St
132 West Market Street, Long Beach, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,650
BEAUTIFULLY RENOVATED 2 BR, 1 BA W HARDWOOD FLOORS. FULLY RENOVATED IN 2017.
105 Pacific Blvd
105 Pacific Boulevard, Long Beach, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,100
Brand new renovated 1 bedroom minutes away from the beach. the apartment was fully gutted and everything will be band new. kitchen with stone counters, wood flooring, window ac, new energy star windows and large deck.
433 E Olive Street
433 East Olive Street, Long Beach, NY
4 Bedrooms
$4,000
Beautifully Updated Historic Tudor Home Beach Side of Park Ave. Whole House Rental with 4 Bedrooms & 2.5 Baths. Beautiful Backyard with Brick Patio To Entertain. Gorgeous Hardwood Floors.
116 Lindell Blvd
116 Lindell Boulevard, Long Beach, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$15,000
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Summer Rental - One block from the ocean! Come home to an oversized 1 Bedroom apartment soaked in sunlight. All utilities included. Updated bathroom & Shared Laundry Room. Pets allowed at owners' discretion and w/ additional pet deposit.
20 Franklin Boulevard
20 Franklin Boulevard, Long Beach, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,900
No Broker Fee! Lovely one bedroom with ocean views from the balcony. Water is included. Off Street Parking on first come first serve basis. Laundry on the premises. Bike room.
