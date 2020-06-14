Apartment List
/
NY
/
long beach
/
apartments with garage
Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:21 AM

54 Apartments for rent in Long Beach, NY with garage

Long Beach apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and dail... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
Central District
2 Units Available
Avalon Towers
10 W Broadway, Long Beach, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$4,427
956 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Oceanfront one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with extravagant amenities such as a sauna, heated pool and private garage. Located within close proximity to JFK airport and Long Island Railroad.

1 of 3

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Central District
1 Unit Available
125 E Broadway
125 East Broadway, Long Beach, NY
2 Bedrooms
$4,250
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury High Rise Building Located In The Heart Of Long Beach, Ny Seconds To The Beach And Minutes To Lirr. South Facing, Large 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bath, Pvt Laundry, Gas Fireplace, Wood Floors, Ample Closets, Private Deck & Beautiful Oceanviews.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
East End South
1 Unit Available
128 Harding Avenue
128 Harding Avenue, Long Beach, NY
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,150
Prime Beachside Location!Immaculate Upper 3 bed.2 Bath Unit W/Pvt Deck and Garage! Priceless! Very spacious open Layout,Sep.Entrance,HWFlrs,Updated Kit,FDR,LR,Pvt Washer&Dryer.Tenant pays Electric,60% heat &Hot water. Cold Water Included. No Pets.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
East End South
1 Unit Available
355 E Broadway
355 East Broadway, Long Beach, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,150
Gracious 3 bedroom, 2 full bathroom apartment right by the beach and boardwalk! Large living room w/ wood-burning fireplace, hardwood floors throughout, formal dining room, large eat-in-kitchen, lots of closets, entry foyer, front porch, plus shared

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
East End South
1 Unit Available
120 Mitchell Avenue
120 Mitchel Avenue, Long Beach, NY
3 Bedrooms
$10,000
Stunning Summer Rental!Available August 1 through September 2!Beachside Location!Immaculate and Beautifully Decorated Upper 3Bed,2Full Modern Baths Unit,(King bed,Queen&Double pullout)Brand New Open Eik,Top of the Line Workmanship!LR

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
West End
1 Unit Available
59 Nebraska St
59 Nebraska Street, Long Beach, NY
3 Bedrooms
$5,500
1938 sqft
Westends finest. Where the sky meets the sea. This One of a Kind Modern home will be sure to exceed all your wants and expectations. No expense spared. Custom paver driveway and walkway. Radiant heat, 2 covered private decks w/ fans.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Westholme North
1 Unit Available
254 W Bay Drive
254 West Bay Drive, Long Beach, NY
4 Bedrooms
$37,500
Diamond Condition Waterfront Colonial On Open Bay Top Of The Line Everything! Completely Renovated Incredible Open Floor Plan Kitchen W/Stunning Open Bay Views.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
East End South
1 Unit Available
651 Shore Road
651 Shore Road, Long Beach, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,250
*New Floors Just Put In!* Magnificent Bright Newly Renovated Townhouse Condo With Cathedral Ceilings. Brand New Kitchen! 3 Bedroom And 2 Full Baths. Large 2 Car Garage.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
East End South
1 Unit Available
111 Mitchell Avenue
111 Mitchel Avenue, Long Beach, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1000 sqft
Duplex Home with Open Layout in The President street section of Long Beach side location! 3 Bedrooms, 1.5 baths. Updated Kitchen, bathrooms, a terrace and 1 car Garage. Located on a beach block.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
East End North
1 Unit Available
36 Forester Street
36 Forrester Street, Long Beach, NY
4 Bedrooms
$4,500
2339 sqft
4 Bedroom, 3 bath Cape on the Canal with dock, bulkhead and large yard. Master bedroom with full bath. Garage. Storage.

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Central District
1 Unit Available
22 W Walnut Street
22 West Walnut Street, Long Beach, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,400
Beautiful Westholme, Beachside Upper Apartment in Best Location, Center of Town, Close to Beach, LIRR, Shopping & Restaurants, Nicely Updated, Stainless Steel & Granite in Kitchen W/Nook & Deck, Large Living Room, Formal Dining Room W/Deck,

1 of 4

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
East End South
1 Unit Available
513 Shore Rd
513 Shore Road, Long Beach, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
Mint large 2 story apartment across the street from the ocean! 3Brs, 2Bths,huge loft area. W/D in unit,CAC,frpl, private entrance, 1 car Garage. No smoking, no pets

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
West End
1 Unit Available
100 Kentucky Street
100 Kentucky Street, Long Beach, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
Upper Unit of a Hi Ranch in West End, Attached Garage and Parking Spot in Front, Adorable Three Bedroom, EIK, Dining area, Use of Basement with Washer/Dryer, Cozy Porch and Backyard to Bque! Close to Dining, Shops, Transportation, Water Park on

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
West End
1 Unit Available
31 Virginia Avenue
31 Virginia Avenue, Long Beach, NY
2 Bedrooms
$14,000
Whole House August $14000 Diamond Condition West End 2 Bdrm, 2 Full Baths On Wide Beach Block. Kit Features, S.S. Appl & Granite Countertops. First Floor Has 9 Ft Ceilings, Recessed Lighting & Hrdwd Floors.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
West End
1 Unit Available
329 New York Avenue
329 New York Avenue, Long Beach, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Charming Full House 2 Bedroom Ranch In The West End, Living Room, Eat-In-Kitchen, Bath, Enclosed Front Porch, Garage, Driveway, Harwood Floors.

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Westholme North
1 Unit Available
168 W Hudson Street
168 West Hudson Street, Long Beach, NY
5 Bedrooms
$5,500
1844 sqft
Absolutely Mint Colonial Located In The Desirable Westholme Section Of Long Beach.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
East End South
1 Unit Available
92 Pacific Boulevard
92 Pacific Boulevard, Long Beach, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,300
Beautiful Beachside Condo Located In The East End Of Long Beach. Featuring: 2 Bedrooms, 1 Full Bathroom, 1/2 Bath, Lr/Dr, Kitchen, Private Washer Dryer, Sunny Deck With Oceanviews, Park In Your Private Driveway and Garage & Use Of The Pool.

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Westholme North
1 Unit Available
106 Lindell Boulevard
106 Lindell Blvd, Long Beach, NY
2 Bedrooms
$4,200
1500 sqft
The Jetties Luxury Townhouse. Two Bedroom. Two Bathroom Duplex. Deck w/ Ocean views. Garage. Driveway. Clean-air Fireplace.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
West End
1 Unit Available
1051 Oceanfront
1051 Oceanfront, Long Beach, NY
3 Bedrooms
$20,000
Oceanfront Lower Corner Unit Townhouse - Fully Furnished Featuring Open Floor Plan. 3 Bedroom, 2 1/2 Bath. Deck Off Great Room With Gorgeous Ocean Views. Patio Off Master. Parking Inc. Garage Plus 1 Designated Parking Spot.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
West End
1 Unit Available
48 Virginia Ave
48 Virginia Avenue, Long Beach, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,750
Gorgeous Fema Compliant Full House Rental Located In The Trendy West End. Enter Into A Full Finished Foyer With Access To The Two Car Garage With Tons Of Additional Storage. House Features Bedrooms And 1 Bath Completely Updated.

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Central District
1 Unit Available
211 Edwards Boulevard #upper
211 Edwards Boulevard, Long Beach, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,350
Bright and spacious enormous size 3 bedrooms,2 full baths,formal dinning room, eating kitchen,new stainless steel appliances,new washer/dryer in the unit, hardwood floors,parking.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Central District
1 Unit Available
170 W Broadway #6I
170 W Broadway, Long Beach, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,400
Great Location, Newly renovated Building. New Heat/AC units, Windows. Granite Counters, SS Appliances. New floors w/i Custom closet. Year round Pool, Hotub, sauna, Bike storage, Parking, 24 hour concierge. City views, Out door area.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
East End South
1 Unit Available
121 Cleveland Avenue #House
121 Cleveland Avenue, Long Beach, NY
4 Bedrooms
$4,200
1600 sqft
Beautiful renovated expanded cape on a wide lot. Mint condition with stainless steel appliances and hardwood flrs. Perfect Beach home with 4 beds and large rooms for dining and family time. Outdoor shower and side deck.
Results within 1 mile of Long Beach

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Island Park
1 Unit Available
83 Ostend Road
83 Ostend Road, Island Park, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1230 sqft
3 Bedroom, 1 Bath Whole House rental with Full Finished Basement, 1 Car Attached Garage Huge Deck Patio & Yard.
City Guide for Long Beach, NY

“One of the publicity stunts used to launch Long Beach at the start of the 20th century was marching a herd of elephants along the boardwalk.” (-Park Ride Fly USA).

Long Beach is one of two cities located on Long Island. During the spring and summer months, there is a flood of new faces because of the visitors attracted to the beach. Throughout the winter months, residents tend to feel detached from the rest of Long Island, but the peace and quiet is an enjoyable aspect during the colder months. With approximately 35,000 residents living in a two square mile section, it is not hard to make friends and learn the best routes for navigation through the city. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Long Beach, NY

Long Beach apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

Similar Pages

Long Beach 1 BedroomsLong Beach 2 BedroomsLong Beach 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsLong Beach 3 BedroomsLong Beach Apartments with BalconyLong Beach Apartments with Garage
Long Beach Apartments with GymLong Beach Apartments with Hardwood FloorsLong Beach Apartments with ParkingLong Beach Apartments with PoolLong Beach Apartments with Washer-DryerLong Beach Cheap Places
Long Beach Dog Friendly ApartmentsLong Beach Furnished ApartmentsLong Beach Luxury PlacesLong Beach Pet Friendly PlacesLong Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYBrooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJStaten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJUnion City, NJ
Fort Lee, NJEdgewater, NJGlen Cove, NYHempstead, NYMineola, NYValley Stream, NYHuntington Station, NYRockville Centre, NYEast Massapequa, NYMelville, NYMamaroneck, NYWest Hempstead, NY
East Garden City, NYGreat Neck, NYCedarhurst, NYGuttenberg, NJRumson, NJLawrence, NYNorth New Hyde Park, NYCliffside Park, NJGarden City, NYManorhaven, NYUniondale, NYAlbertson, NY

Nearby Neighborhoods

Central District

Apartments Near Colleges

LIU BrooklynCUNY John Jay College of Criminal Justice
Hudson County Community CollegeNew Jersey City University
Saint Peter's University