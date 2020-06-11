/
/
/
2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 11 2020 at 7:04 AM
107 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Long Beach, NY
Last updated June 12 at 04:28pm
West End
1 Unit Available
46 Illinois Street
46 Illinois Avenue, Long Beach, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
Long Beach---West end wide beach block garden level 4 room apartment, Living, EIK, 2 bed, private washer/dryer ,private small backyard , convenient to Ocean, shopping , restaurants, and public transportation,
Last updated June 12 at 04:28pm
Central District
1 Unit Available
125 E Broadway
125 East Broadway, Long Beach, NY
2 Bedrooms
$4,250
Luxury High Rise Building Located In The Heart Of Long Beach, Ny Seconds To The Beach And Minutes To Lirr. South Facing, Large 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bath, Pvt Laundry, Gas Fireplace, Wood Floors, Ample Closets, Private Deck & Beautiful Oceanviews.
Last updated June 12 at 04:28pm
West End
1 Unit Available
21 Maryland Street
21 Maryland Avenue, Long Beach, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
Long Beach--at the OCEAN--All new 4 room apartment--large open Living room, Dining area, Fabulous Kitchen, beautiful bath, Be the first to live in this gorgeous garden level apartment. This has it all beautiful appliances, top of the line fixtures.
Last updated June 12 at 04:28pm
Westholme South
1 Unit Available
606 W Walnut Street
606 West Walnut Street, Long Beach, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
LONG BEACH -Prime Westholme area near the Beach, main floor 4 room apartment: living room, kitchen with breakfast nook, 2 bedrooms, private washer and dryer, high ceilings, parquet hard wood floors, convenient to public transportation.
Last updated June 12 at 04:28pm
Westholme North
1 Unit Available
132 W Market St
132 West Market Street, Long Beach, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
BEAUTIFULLY RENOVATED 2 BR, 1 BA W HARDWOOD FLOORS. FULLY RENOVATED IN 2017.
Last updated June 12 at 04:28pm
Westholme North
1 Unit Available
128 W Market St
128 West Market Street, Long Beach, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
UPPER UNIT 2 BR, 1 BATH W FRONT AND BACK TERRACE. COMPLETELY RENOVATED, SUN DRENCHED APARTMENT NEAR TRANSPORTATION AND SHOPS.
Last updated June 12 at 04:28pm
Downtown Long Beach
1 Unit Available
250 E Park Avenue
250 East Park Avenue, Long Beach, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
2 Large Bedrooms, 1 Bath, Kitchen, Den
Last updated June 12 at 04:28pm
East End South
1 Unit Available
655 E Walnut Street
655 East Walnut Street, Long Beach, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
Cozy 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath , Kitchen with granite counters, Use of Backyard Eastholme Beachside area of Long Beach close to stores. Occupancy 6/1/20
Last updated June 12 at 04:28pm
Central District
1 Unit Available
125 E Walnut Street
125 East Walnut Street, Long Beach, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1242 sqft
Long Beach Beachside Year Round Rental. 2 Bedroom 1 Bath Apartment in Two Family House. Bright Living Room, Kitchen and Terrace. Private Entrance. Bike Shed in Yard.
Last updated June 12 at 04:28pm
West End
1 Unit Available
48 Vermont St
48 Vermont Street, Long Beach, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
Adorable went end bungalow. Mudroom, 2 Bedrooms, Eik, LR/Dr, front and back entertaining space. Pet friendly.
Last updated June 12 at 04:28pm
West End
1 Unit Available
69 Indiana Avenue
69 Indiana Avenue, Long Beach, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,475
Charming 2 Bed 1 Bath Apt in the Heart of the Westend , Close Proximity to Beach, Stores and Restaurants. Will be painted when Tenant leaves
Last updated June 12 at 04:28pm
West End
1 Unit Available
329 New York Avenue
329 New York Avenue, Long Beach, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
Charming Full House 2 Bedroom Ranch In The West End, Living Room, Eat-In-Kitchen, Bath, Enclosed Front Porch, Garage, Driveway, Harwood Floors.
Last updated June 12 at 04:28pm
Downtown Long Beach
1 Unit Available
185 W Park Avenue
185 West Park Avenue, Long Beach, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
950 sqft
Bright & spacious 2 bedroom, 1.5 bath condo in desirable Park Ave. Bldg. Penthouse unit with City/Bay views. Wood & ceramic floors, Cathedral ceilings, Jacuzzi bath, washer/dryer in unit. Lots of closets/storage.
Last updated June 12 at 04:28pm
West End
1 Unit Available
31 Virginia Avenue
31 Virginia Avenue, Long Beach, NY
2 Bedrooms
$14,000
Whole House August $14000 Diamond Condition West End 2 Bdrm, 2 Full Baths On Wide Beach Block. Kit Features, S.S. Appl & Granite Countertops. First Floor Has 9 Ft Ceilings, Recessed Lighting & Hrdwd Floors.
Last updated June 12 at 04:28pm
East End South
1 Unit Available
92 Pacific Boulevard
92 Pacific Boulevard, Long Beach, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,300
Beautiful Beachside Condo Located In The East End Of Long Beach. Featuring: 2 Bedrooms, 1 Full Bathroom, 1/2 Bath, Lr/Dr, Kitchen, Private Washer Dryer, Sunny Deck With Oceanviews, Park In Your Private Driveway and Garage & Use Of The Pool.
Last updated June 12 at 04:28pm
Westholme North
1 Unit Available
106 Lindell Boulevard
106 Lindell Blvd, Long Beach, NY
2 Bedrooms
$4,200
1500 sqft
The Jetties Luxury Townhouse. Two Bedroom. Two Bathroom Duplex. Deck w/ Ocean views. Garage. Driveway. Clean-air Fireplace.
Last updated June 12 at 04:28pm
West End
1 Unit Available
49 Michigan Street
49 Michigan Street, Long Beach, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
West End 2 Bedroom Apartment, EIK, Living Room, Walk To Stores, Lower Apartment
Last updated June 12 at 04:28pm
Westholme South
1 Unit Available
750 W Broadway
750 West Broadway, Long Beach, NY
2 Bedrooms
$20,000
Beautiful Ocean View Condo situated on the boardwalk in the desirable Westholme Area. Unit features 2 bedrooms, 2-1/2 baths,2 Ocean View Terraces. 1 Terrace from the 1st floor living room the other from the Master Bedroom on the 2nd floor.
Last updated June 12 at 04:28pm
East End South
1 Unit Available
301 E Beech Street
301 East Beech Street, Long Beach, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
Updated Kit & Bath, 2 BR, Liv Rm Nice size Patio, Close to the Beach
Last updated June 12 at 04:28pm
Westholme North
1 Unit Available
709 W Park Avenue
709 West Park Avenue, Long Beach, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
Fabulous Sun-Filled 2 Bedroom in the Desirable Westholme Section of Long Beach. Features Include: Spacious Living Room, Separate Dining Area, Updated Eat in Kitchen, 2 Large Bedrooms, Full Bath, Washer/Dryer, and full use of side patio.
Last updated June 12 at 04:28pm
Central District
1 Unit Available
100 W Broadway
100 West Broadway, Long Beach, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
2 Bed 2 Bath Direct Oceanfront Yearly Rental On the Boardwalk W/Parking. Living Room/Dining Room, Kitchen, Master Suite With Bath and Walk-in Closet, Bedroom and Full Bath. Luxury Building Features 24 Hr.
Last updated June 12 at 04:28pm
East End South
1 Unit Available
61 Roosevelt Boulevard
61 Roosevelt Boulevard, Long Beach, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,650
1000 sqft
Platinum 2 bedroom, 1 bath apt on the beach side of Long beach. This is a ground floor unit that has been totally renovated with all high finishes.
Last updated June 12 at 04:28pm
Westholme North
1 Unit Available
212 W Hudson Street #upper
212 West Hudson Street, Long Beach, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
Beautiful & Well Kept, Bay Side Apt. Hw Flrs, Ss Appl, Large front Deck, Small pet Preferred. Shared Laundry in basement. Large finished pull-down attic
Last updated June 12 at 04:28pm
Westholme North
1 Unit Available
102 W Hudson Street, #3D
102 West Hudson Street, Long Beach, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
800 sqft
3Rd floor Newly Updated 2 Bedroom /1 Bathroom Apartment.Centrally located in the middle of the city.There is a parking lot on premises but parking is available on a first come basis.Newly Installed Full Property camera security System.
