/
/
/
cheap apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 10:37 AM
61 Cheap Apartments for rent in Long Beach, NY
1 of 4
Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Central District
1 Unit Available
167 W Broadway
167 West Broadway, Long Beach, NY
Studio
$1,700
Beachside Mint Studio- Updated Kitchen and Bath. Coin Operated Washer/Dryer on Premises.
1 of 6
Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
East End South
1 Unit Available
10 Franklin Boulevard
10 Franklin Boulevard, Long Beach, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,750
No Broker Fee!! Lovely one bedroom. Wall to wall carpeting. NO Pets! Water is included. Separate heating and ac units. Bike room. Laundry room. Off street parking on first come first serve basis.
1 of 19
Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
East End South
1 Unit Available
405 E Broadway
405 East Broadway, Long Beach, NY
Studio
$1,400
Come Enjoy Hotel Life Style By The Sea! Studios Available For Yearly Rental. Please Note, This Is A Hotel Room (No Kitchen/Living Room). Room Features Bedroom, Bathroom, Coffee Maker, And Small Refrigerator.
1 of 4
Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
East End South
1 Unit Available
20 Franklin Boulevard
20 Franklin Boulevard, Long Beach, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,900
No Broker Fee! Lovely one bedroom with ocean views from the balcony. Water is included. Off Street Parking on first come first serve basis. Laundry on the premises. Bike room.
1 of 11
Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
East End South
1 Unit Available
845 E Walnut Street
845 East Walnut Street, Long Beach, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,950
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Beachside Yearly Rental In The East End! This Second Floor Apartment Features 1 Bed And 1 Full Bath, New Wood Flooring, Huge South Facing Deck On The Upper Level, Lovely Backyard And Short Distance To The Beach, Transportation, Golf LIRR...
1 of 7
Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Westholme South
1 Unit Available
512 W Park Ave
512 West Park Avenue, Long Beach, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,850
Quaint 1 bedroom, 2nd floor apartment that is central to all!!!!! Heart of West Holme neighborhood with easy, easy access to LIRR, restaurants, shops & our amazing boardwalk & beach! Large porch & lots of storage. No pets, No washer/dryer.
1 of 14
Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
East End South
1 Unit Available
650 Shore Road
650 Shore Road, Long Beach, NY
Studio
$1,800
1 Bedroom
Ask
Oceanfront Building Includes Oceanfront Deck and in Ground Pool with Direct Access To the Beach, Oceanfront Library, Private Saunas and Top of the Line Exclusive Gym With Private Weight Room, Lovely Alcove Studio with an Enclosed Cozy Dreaming Room,
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Central District
1 Unit Available
225 W Broadway
225 West Broadway, Long Beach, NY
Studio
$1,700
1 Bedroom
Ask
Fabulous Studio Located In The Desirable Castle Courts Condominium.
1 of 6
Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
West End
1 Unit Available
5 New York Avenue 5
5 New York Avenue, Long Beach, NY
Studio
$1,400
1 Bedroom
Ask
Studio in Oceanfront Garden Apt Complex. Steps to Ocean!!
Results within 1 mile of Long Beach
1 of 8
Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Island Park
1 Unit Available
27 Lancaster Rd
27 Lancaster Road, Island Park, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,950
Upgraded 1 Bedroom 1 Bath Rental in Island Park. 2 Floors Unit in 2Family Home - The First Floor Has Upgraded Kitchen. Second Floor has Large Living Room, Brand New Bathroom, and 1 Bedroom. Driveway and Parking Available.
Results within 5 miles of Long Beach
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated June 11 at 05:23pm
Far Rockaway
11 Units Available
Wavecrest Gardens
20-10 Seagirt Blvd, Queens, NY
Studio
$1,317
1 Bedroom
$1,599
2 Bedrooms
$1,749
Coastal community on the edge of Queens and Long Island, an easy train ride from the heart of the city. Spacious residential apartments with hardwood floors, walk-in closets, separate dining rooms and remodeled kitchens.
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Woodmere
1 Unit Available
1008 Central Avenue
1008 Central Avenue, Woodmere, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,950
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Renovated 1 Bedroom Apartment with Washer/Dryer.
1 of 8
Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Cedarhurst
1 Unit Available
530 Hudson Ave
530 Hudson Place, Cedarhurst, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,950
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Lovely Spacious Unit In Condo Bldg, W/W Carpet, Galley Kitchen, LR/DR Combo, 1 Bedroom, 1 Full Bath. Indoor Parking Spot Included. Elevator Bldg, Washer/Dryer On The Floor. Garbage Disposable On Floor. Bedroom Wall Mirrored.
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Woodmere
1 Unit Available
874 W Broadway
874 West Broadway, Woodmere, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,850
1 Bedroom Apt In The Heart Of Woodmere. Bright & Sunny, Freshly Painted, Close To RR, Shopping & Houses Of Worship. Laundry On Premises.
1 of 8
Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Valley Stream
1 Unit Available
133 Dubois Ave
133 Dubois Avenue, Valley Stream, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,800
4 rooms including dinette area, efficiency kitchen, king bedroom 5 closets and one spot parking included
1 of 12
Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Valley Stream
1 Unit Available
147 Locust Avenue
147 Locust St, Valley Stream, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,700
MID BLOCK LOCATION CONVENIENT TO ALL. QUEEN SIZE BEDROOM, ONE BATH, LARGE LIVING ROOM,FULL BATH. IN THE SECOND FLOOR OF A TWO FAMILY HOME. PARKING IN DRIVEWAY.
1 of 11
Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Lynbrook
1 Unit Available
32 Forest Ave
32 Forest Avenue, Lynbrook, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,700
2ND FLOOR ONE BEDROOM
1 of 8
Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Rockville Centre
1 Unit Available
90 Ongly Street
90 Ongley Street, Rockville Centre, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,725
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 90 Ongly Street in Rockville Centre. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 8
Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Lynbrook
1 Unit Available
89 Melrose Avenue
89 Melrose Avenue, Lynbrook, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
700 sqft
Beautifully Renovated 2nd Floor 2 BR Apt. in house in quiet location. Gorgeous updated kitchen w/Gas Cooking, new Laminate Floors, Lrg LR w/Closet, Lrg MBR, BR - all freshly painted & new carpet. Lovely updated Full Bath.
1 of 6
Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Far Rockaway
1 Unit Available
14-27 Waterloo Pl
14-27 Waterloo Place, Queens, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
900 sqft
Far Rockaway; This Beautiful Apartment Is In Excellent/Move-In Condition! It Features An Eat-In-Kitchen, Living/Dining Room Combo, A Master Bedroom, An Additional Bedroom, And A Full Bath. There Is Ample Street Parking Available.
1 of 9
Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Lynbrook
1 Unit Available
49 Vassar Place
49 Vassar Place, Lynbrook, NY
Studio
$1,700
Newly Renovated Spacious Studio! You walk into what can be your own small office or a mudroom downstairs, Then Head Upstairs To Your Private Studio with Granite & Stainless Kitchen and plenty of Closet Space.
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Cedarhurst
1 Unit Available
300 Cedarhurst Avenue
300 Cedarhurst Avenue, Cedarhurst, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,800
First floor Garden apartment. One bedroom, 1 Bathroom w/a Tub, hardwood Floors, garage parking, Eat-in-kitchen, Walk to all, LIRR, Cedarhurst Park, Shopping, etc.
1 of 1
Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Lynbrook
1 Unit Available
72 Sherman Street
72 Sherman Street, Lynbrook, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,800
Totally updated second floor one bedroom rental in the heart of Lynbrook. Freshly painted, new carpet, new kitchen floor and new granite countertop!! Huge pantry in kitchen! Close proximity to public transportation!
1 of 9
Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Point Lookout
1 Unit Available
83 Freeport Avenue
83 Freeport Avenue, Point Lookout, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1200 sqft
THIS IS A SEASONAL RENTAL NOTE DATES Available October ,1 2020 until May 21, 2021 Furnished 2 Bedroom Beach Cottage.
Similar Pages
Long Beach 1 BedroomsLong Beach 2 BedroomsLong Beach 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsLong Beach 3 BedroomsLong Beach Apartments with BalconyLong Beach Apartments with Garage
Long Beach Apartments with GymLong Beach Apartments with Hardwood FloorsLong Beach Apartments with ParkingLong Beach Apartments with PoolLong Beach Apartments with Washer-DryerLong Beach Cheap Places
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
New York, NYBrooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJStaten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJUnion City, NJ
Fort Lee, NJEdgewater, NJGlen Cove, NYHempstead, NYMineola, NYValley Stream, NYHuntington Station, NYRockville Centre, NYEast Massapequa, NYMelville, NYMamaroneck, NYWest Hempstead, NY